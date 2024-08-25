Boy Swallows Universe star Felix Cameron shares an unbreakable bond with his onscreen sibling

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when 15-year-old Boy Swallows Universe star Felix Cameron won ‘Most Popular New Talent and Lead Actor in a Drama’ at last week’s star-studded TV WEEK Logies.

Cheering him on louder than anyone else was Felix’s on-screen brother Lee Tiger Halley, 18, who pulled the high-schooler in for a congratulatory hug before he went on stage.

“He’s the most outgoing, kind and energetic soul ever. It’s impossible not to like him,” says Lee of his “little brother”.

Lee and Felix at last week’s Logies. (Image: Getty)

Felix, who played Eli in the Netflix adaptation of the bestselling Trent Dalton novel, stole Australia’s heart as he thanked friends, family and co-stars.

When he thanked drama coach Nadia Townsend, he began sobbing saying he “couldn’t have done it without” her.

BUILDING HIS CHARACTER

Now Felix’s coach Nadia tells Woman’s Day about this touching moment. “I was super proud of him,” she says. “He’s just a wonder and has a lot to offer the world.”

Nadia shares that Felix, who comes from Victoria, had other things on his mind while at the event. “His mum sent me a funny photo of him sitting at the Logies, and he’s busy watching the footy!” she laughs.

Bryan called Felix “a wonderful young fella”. (Image: Netflix)

Lee didn’t snag a Logie, but Nadia is certain there will be plenty in his future. And for now she is pleased to see the two actors she coached closer than ever.

“I loved seeing the way they were looking at each other. Their onscreen relationship mirrors their real one.”

Felix beat Lee for ‘Most Popular New Talent’, while the show scored 10 nods. His onscreen babysitter Bryan Brown says Felix is “a life force, he’s cheeky and he brings that to the part”.

Felix and his family onset. (Image: Sharni Page)

WHAT’S NEXT FOR FELIX & LEE

Felix has been busy filming a new Stan series Good Cop/Bad Cop in Queensland with Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina actor Clancy Brown. It’s set for release next year.

Meanwhile, Lee will star in Beast Of War, currently in production, and the short film Soundboy.