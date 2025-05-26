Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Woman’s Day’s Fashion Editor’s winter shoe picks

Put your best foot forward...
Winter may bring a chill, but your shoe game is about to heat up.

This season’s on-trend shoes allow you to walk the line between balancing comfort with serious style—think easy-going mules, bold knee-length boots, edgy studded detailing, and sleek and sophisticated sling backs.

No matter your style, these winter picks will see you walking tall all season and beyond!

SHOP THESE CELEBRITY STYLES:

Image of celebrity wearing boots and suggested styles to buy
(Credit: Getty Images/Country Road)

01

Phoebe Tall Boot

$349 from Country Road

Olivia Munn’s style represents a polished, wearable fashion—and her winter looks are no exception. Often spotted in sleek, knee-length boots, she proves this staple is anything but basic.

Whether styled with oversized outerwear or, in this case a classic skirt and turtleneck combo, her approach is effortless with a modern finish.

Image of celebrity wearing studded shoes and suggested styles to buy
(Credit: Getty Images/The Iconic)

02

Steve Madden Thrives-5 Black Stud Heels

$159.95 from The Iconic

Blake Lively is known for her playful yet polished style, and her choice of studded pump heels is a perfect example.

Lively effortlessly balances sophistication with a fun, daring element and these bold shoes add an edgy twist to her looks

Image of celebrity wearing mules and suggested styles to buy
(Credit: Getty Images/Novo Shoes)

03

Yarrow Black Patent High Heels

$74.95 from Novo Shoes

Mules are making an impact this season as a cold-weather chic alternative to summer sandals. As seen on Amrit Kaur with her shift style dress, they offer a edge to otherwise classic ensembles.

From sleek kitten heels to stylish flats, these pare with everything from midi or mini skirts, to tailored trousers or midi skirts.

Image of celebrity wearing slingbacks and suggested styles to buy
(Credit: Getty Images/Myer)

04

Siren Dreamer Slingback Kitten Heels in Wine

$189.95 from Myer

The beauty of slingbacks is they blend classic elegance with modern flair. They can also take you stylishly from summer through to winter.

From pointed-toe kitten heels to sleek block styles and elegant flats, slingbacks are proving to be a must-have for footwear wardrobes this season.

Shailene Woodley’s check skirt and oversized leather jacket paring gives a nod to vintage fashion, appealing to those seeking a blend of nostalgia and sophistication in their wardrobe.

Image of celebrity wearing loafers and suggested styles to buy
(Credit: Getty Images/Revolve)

05

Shutz Christie Flat

$254.68 from Revolve

Loafers are around again this season and it’s no surprise with their perfect mix of polish and comfort. Whether you go for a chunky sole, a classic penny, or a block heel, loafers bring structure and sophistication to any outfit.

Naomi Watts‘ looks timeless and adds a fun and fresh finish with this nautical-inspired ensemble.

Image of celebrity wearing mary janes and suggested styles to buy
(Credit: Getty Images/Country Road)

06

Marian Ballet

$179 from Country Road

Mary Jane’s perfectly blending vintage charm with contemporary cool. Whether heeled or flats, their signature strap and sleek silhouette, make them the perfect pairing for everything from wide-leg jeans to the season flirty mini skirts and dress.

This season, they’re less schoolgirl, more street style staple.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

