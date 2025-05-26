Woman’s Day’s Fashion Editor’s winter shoe picks

Winter may bring a chill, but your shoe game is about to heat up.
This season’s on-trend shoes allow you to walk the line between balancing comfort with serious style—think easy-going mules, bold knee-length boots, edgy studded detailing, and sleek and sophisticated sling backs.
No matter your style, these winter picks will see you walking tall all season and beyond!
SHOP THESE CELEBRITY STYLES:
01
Phoebe Tall Boot
$349 from Country Road
Olivia Munn’s style represents a polished, wearable fashion—and her winter looks are no exception. Often spotted in sleek, knee-length boots, she proves this staple is anything but basic.
Whether styled with oversized outerwear or, in this case a classic skirt and turtleneck combo, her approach is effortless with a modern finish.
02
Steve Madden Thrives-5 Black Stud Heels
$159.95 from The Iconic
Blake Lively is known for her playful yet polished style, and her choice of studded pump heels is a perfect example.
Lively effortlessly balances sophistication with a fun, daring element and these bold shoes add an edgy twist to her looks
03
Yarrow Black Patent High Heels
$74.95 from Novo Shoes
Mules are making an impact this season as a cold-weather chic alternative to summer sandals. As seen on Amrit Kaur with her shift style dress, they offer a edge to otherwise classic ensembles.
From sleek kitten heels to stylish flats, these pare with everything from midi or mini skirts, to tailored trousers or midi skirts.
04
Siren Dreamer Slingback Kitten Heels in Wine
$189.95 from Myer
The beauty of slingbacks is they blend classic elegance with modern flair. They can also take you stylishly from summer through to winter.
From pointed-toe kitten heels to sleek block styles and elegant flats, slingbacks are proving to be a must-have for footwear wardrobes this season.
Shailene Woodley’s check skirt and oversized leather jacket paring gives a nod to vintage fashion, appealing to those seeking a blend of nostalgia and sophistication in their wardrobe.
05
Shutz Christie Flat
$254.68 from Revolve
Loafers are around again this season and it’s no surprise with their perfect mix of polish and comfort. Whether you go for a chunky sole, a classic penny, or a block heel, loafers bring structure and sophistication to any outfit.
Naomi Watts‘ looks timeless and adds a fun and fresh finish with this nautical-inspired ensemble.
06
Marian Ballet
$179 from Country Road
Mary Jane’s perfectly blending vintage charm with contemporary cool. Whether heeled or flats, their signature strap and sleek silhouette, make them the perfect pairing for everything from wide-leg jeans to the season flirty mini skirts and dress.
This season, they’re less schoolgirl, more street style staple.