The 7 skirt trends to add to your wardrobe this season

Skirts are taking centre stage in 2025, with a fresh wave of styles that blend comfort, elegance, and edge.
From the return of voluminous full skirts to the rise of sleek knit maxis and playful pleated minis, there’s a silhouette for every style and taste.
With an array of texture, movement, and versatility, skirts are a go-to piece for both elevated daywear and effortless evening looks.
01
Forever New Marley Mini Skirt
$89.99 from Myer
While Simone Ashley is wearing the real deal, Chanel-inspired boucle skirt suits are chic way to work a mini into your wardrobe this season.
Go all out and purchase the entire suit, then you have the many mix and match options that come from shopping co-ords.
02
ASTR the Label Yuria Skirt
$220.40 from Revolve
Leather and leather-look skirts are making a bold comeback in 2025, evolving from their edgy roots into a versatile wardrobe staple.
While black leather remains a classic choice, the trend has shifted towards rich brown tones, offering a softer, more luxurious aesthetic.
These skirts are being styled in various ways – from sleek pencil skirts to flowing maxi designs – often paired with minimalist tops to let the leather piece stand out.
03
Satin Bias Cut Skirt
$199 from Country Road
For an effortlessly chic evening look, pair a luxe skirt – like satin, leather, or sequins – with a cosy knit top. The contrast of textures creates a perfect balance between glam and relaxed.
Just as Gwyneth Paltrow has done, opt for a fitted or slightly cropped sweater to define your silhouette, then finish the look with heels or sleek boots.
04
Black Mini Skirt Pleated
$35.99 from Ally Fashion
Pleated mini skirts are having a major moment, blending preppy charm with a flirty edge.
For a grown up finish style with blazers, or opt for a more casual approach with chunky knits or sleek turtlenecks.
05
Melange Knit Midi Skirt
$179 from Country Road
Knit skirts effortlessly blend comfort and chic together in one cosy package. Minis are making their mark in this category but maxi skirts, with their sleek lines and soft texture, are perfect for dressing up with heels or down with sneakers.
Pair with a matching knit tank or an oversized sweater for that laid-back luxe look and feel.
06
Let It Happen Midi Skirt in Black Leatherette
$79.90 from St Frock
Twirling back into the spotlight, full skirts – be it maxi or midi – are bringing drama and romance back to everyday dressing.
With voluminous silhouettes and cinched waists, these skirts add instant elegance, no special occasion required.
07
Atmos&Here Shay Maxi Skirt
$79.99 from The Iconic
Transcend seasons with this wardrobe staple. Flowy white skirts in crisp cottons or luxurious linens bring a light, airy vibe to any look.
Pair with neutrals for a minimalist feel or contrast with bold colours for a standout statement. Wear now, then well into the warmer months.