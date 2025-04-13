7 ways to maximise your autumn style

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Updating your autumn wardrobe doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul. By adding just a few new on-trend pieces to update your existing collection, you can effortlessly create the looks for the season.

Focus on versatile items like tailored coats, cosy knitwear, and stylish shoes that can be mixed and matched with your current favourites.

The key is to choose timeless, high-quality pieces in autumnal hues that seamlessly integrate with your wardrobe, offering endless styling options for every occasion.

Follow our guide to essential mix and match pieces to create an effortless Autumn wardrobe.

