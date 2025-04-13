7 ways to maximise your autumn style

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.
Updating your autumn wardrobe doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul. By adding just a few new on-trend pieces to update your existing collection, you can effortlessly create the looks for the season.
Focus on versatile items like tailored coats, cosy knitwear, and stylish shoes that can be mixed and matched with your current favourites.
The key is to choose timeless, high-quality pieces in autumnal hues that seamlessly integrate with your wardrobe, offering endless styling options for every occasion.
Follow our guide to essential mix and match pieces to create an effortless Autumn wardrobe.
01
Colour Block
Colour blocking in a key component to mix and match dressing and an easy way to inject a new colour trend into your wardrobe. We love the stark contrast of the bold red layered up by the season’s warm, sombre burgundy trend.
- Rumy Double Breasted Vest $149.99 from Forcast
- &me Women’s Crew Neck Button Cardigan 18 from Big W
- Rumy Wide Legged Tailored Pants $99.99 from Forcast
- Crescent Hobo Bag $103 from Charles & Keith
- Luna heels $229 from Country Road
02
Daily dressing
Crisp white shirts are a sure fire way to relax the look of a satin skirt for daywear. Layered under the vest, the look is fresh but with a more polished finish.
- Rumy Double Breasted Vest $149.99 from Forcast
- Oversized Oxford Shirt $29.99 from H&M
- Cresent Hobo Bag $103 from Charles & Keith
- Satin midi skirt $69.95 from Zara
- Ayda Bow Slingback $49.99 from Cotton On
03
Easy After Five
Off-the-shoulder knits are the perfect way to elevate your look while still maintaining a level of comfort for eveningwear. They show off just enough skin to create a date night or party vibe. Just add a bit of bling to truly dress things up.
- Valentina Knit Top $99.99 from Sheike
- Rumy Wide Legged Tailored Pants $99.99 from Forcast
- Luna Heels $229 from Country Road
- Olga Berg Mesh Bag $89.95 from The Iconic
- Carabiner Necklace $130.18 from Revolve
04
Leopard print allure
This dynamic prints makes an instant statement yet pairs perfectly with cool weather neutral layers.
- Longline Duster Trench Coat $139.95 from Sussan
- Pattern Tie Belt Dress $69.99 from H&M
- Petit Moments Loop Belt $85 from The Iconic
- Carabiner Necklace $130.18 from Revolve
- Ayda Bow Slingback $49.99 from Cotton On
05
Tailored chic
Proof that accessories can instantly transform an ensemble, this knit and trouser combination takes a casual turn when teamed with flats and a simple shoulder bag.
- Valentina Knit Top $99.99 from Sheike
- Rumy Wide Legged Tailored Pants $99.99 from Forcast
- Longline Duster Trench Coat $139.95 from Sussan
- Ayda Bow Slingback $49.99 from Cotton On
- Cresent Hobo Bag $103 from Charles & Keith
06
Get Preppy
Layering a knit over a crisp white shirt adds a classic, preppy finish. We love the mix of textures from this look. It makes for a sleek, yet traditional ensemble.
- &me Women’s Crew Neck Button Cardigan $18 from Big W
- Oversized Oxford Shirt $29.99 from H&M
- Satin midi skirt from $69.95 from Zara
- Ayda Bow Slingback $49.99 from Cotton On
- Cresent Hobo Bag $103 from Charles & Keith
07
Easy elegance
There’s something very appealing about a satin or silk skirt switching beneath a tailored outer layer. Just add heels and striking accessory details for some understated elegance.
- Rumy Double Breasted Vest $149.99 from Forcast
- Valentina Knit Top $99.99 from Sheike
- Satin midi skirt from $69.95 from Zara
- Cresent Hobo Bag $103 from Charles & Keith
- Luna Heels $229 from Country Road
- Carabiner Necklace $130.18 from Revolve
