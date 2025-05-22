Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
12 Target finds that look luxe – and they’re all under $100

These winter pieces wont break the bank...
Target winter fashion
Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

It’s time to face it: winter weather is well and truly here. The temperature has dropped, the rain has set in, and we’ve pulled out the winter coats from the back of our cupboards.

When it comes to winter fashion, it can be difficult to find the right balance between warm, fashionable and budget-friendly. With some items costing hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars, we’re always on the hunt for more affordable options.

Luckily, this year, Target have done it for us. The High Winter collection delivers elevated, on-trend pieces, all with a great price tag. We’ve wrapped up some of our favourites below.

The best items from Target for winter fashion

Target fluffy cardigan

01

Fluffy Button Front Cardigan

$30 (usually $40) at Target

There’s nothing quite as versatile as a cardigan in winter. They’re perfect for layering under jackets and coats, and look great with anything from jeans to dresses. The Fluffy Button Front Cardigan comes in five colour ways – including this soft baby blue and a very on-trend red shade.

Sizes: XXS to XXXL

Colours: Ivory, Blue, Red, Bracken, Black

Materials: Nylon/Acrylic/Polyester/Elastane

Target aviator jacket

02

Aviator Jacket

$80 at Target

Looking for a winter jacket that isn’t just a stock standard blazer or denim jacket? Look no further than this Aviator Jacket. With a fluffy collared neckline, and zip-through front, you’ll be sure to stay both warm and stylish this winter.

Sizes: 4 to 20

Colours: Black

Materials: Polyester

Target barrel leg jeans winter fashion

03

Barrel Leg Denim Jeans

$37.50 (usually $50) at Target

Barrel Leg Jeans seem to be the style of the season, so we’re glad we spotted these for under $50. Available in a range of sizes and colours, the mid-rise, cropped jeans will be definitely be making an appearance in our wardrobe this year.

Sizes: 4 to 20

Colours: Vintage Mid Wash, Brown Wash, Charcoal Wash

Materials: Cotton

Target faux fur jacket

04

Faux Fur Jacket

$60 (usually $80) at Target

Cropped, cosy and chic? It’s a win for us! This Faux Fur Jacket sure makes a statement, so is not for the faint-hearted, however we think it’s a fun jacket that will add flair to any outfit.

Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL

Colours: Soft Beige, Charcoal

Materials: Polyester

Target winter fashion leather clog

05

Genuine Leather Moulded Cork Clog

$40 at Target

For a comfortable and casual shoe, it’s hard to go past a leather clog. The adjustable buckle allows for a personalised fit, and the open back means they’re easy to slip on at a moments notice.

Sizes: 6 to 11

Colours: Taupe, Black

Materials: Leather upper, lining and sock, synthetic sole

Target longline coat

06

Longline Coat

$67.50 (usually $90) at Target

Honestly, finding a coat for under $100 seems near impossible, so this Longline Coat has made our dreams come true! With slightly padded shoulders and a double button closure at the waist, it is sure to become a closet staple in no time.

Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL

Colours: Camel, Red, Black

Materials: Polyester

Winter fashion from target - Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt

07

Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt

$50 at Target

Skirts don’t need to exclusively belong in spring and summer, they can be worn in winter too! The Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt is the perfect winter addition, and can be worn with sneakers or boots depending on the occasion!

Sizes: XXS to XXXL

Colours: Burgundy, Black

Materials: Nylon/Viscose

Target cardigan

08

Long Sleeve Plush Balloon Cardigan

$40 at Target

This Plush Balloon Cardigan is a comfortable and stylish addition to your winter wardrobe. Available in four gorgeous shades, this cardigan features hidden buttons; a playful twist on a traditional cardi.

Sizes: XXS to XXXL

Colours: Cream Marle, Matcha Marle, Mocha Marle, Burgundy Marle

Materials: Polyester/Nylon/Wool/Elastane

Target Car Coat

09

Long Sleeve Herringbone Car Coat

$80 at Target

Elevate your outerwear with this Herringbone Cat Coat. A classic style and neutral colour, it’s perfect for those who want to look cosy and chic in the cooler weather.

Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL

Colours: Cream

Materials: Polyester

Target Knee High Boots, for winter fashion

10

Point Toe Kitten Heel Long Boot

$45 (usually $60) at Target

Nothing says winter quite like the Point Toe Kitten Heel boot. Knee high, pointed toe and a comfortable kitten heel? It’s a yes from us!

Sizes: 6 to 11

Colours: Black, Faux Snake

Materials: Synthetic upper and sole

Target Wide Leg Pants

11

Wide Leg Stretch Twill Pants

$45 at Target

Elevate your everyday basics with these Wide Leg Twill Pants. Available in colours such as Dusty Rose and String, this style offers a fun twist on the traditional black pants.

Sizes: 4 to 20

Colours: String, Gingerbread, Dusty Rose, Latte, Chocolate, Griselle, Navy Blue, Black

Materials: Cotton/Polyester/Elastane

Target long sleeve knit dress for winter

12

Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Belted Knit Dress

$60 at Target

When it comes to winter fashion, this Long Sleeve Scoop Neck dress ticks all of our boxes. Sleek and sophisticated, this flattering design is both warm and stylish.

Sizes: XXS to XXXL

Colours: Tofu, Bitter Chocolate, Black

Materials: Cotton/Nylon

Maddy Wilson Shopping Content Producer

