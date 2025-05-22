It’s time to face it: winter weather is well and truly here. The temperature has dropped, the rain has set in, and we’ve pulled out the winter coats from the back of our cupboards.
When it comes to winter fashion, it can be difficult to find the right balance between warm, fashionable and budget-friendly. With some items costing hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars, we’re always on the hunt for more affordable options.
Luckily, this year, Target have done it for us. The High Winter collection delivers elevated, on-trend pieces, all with a great price tag. We’ve wrapped up some of our favourites below.
The best items from Target for winter fashion
01
Fluffy Button Front Cardigan
$30 (usually $40) at Target
There’s nothing quite as versatile as a cardigan in winter. They’re perfect for layering under jackets and coats, and look great with anything from jeans to dresses. The Fluffy Button Front Cardigan comes in five colour ways – including this soft baby blue and a very on-trend red shade.
Sizes: XXS to XXXL
Colours: Ivory, Blue, Red, Bracken, Black
Materials: Nylon/Acrylic/Polyester/Elastane
02
Aviator Jacket
$80 at Target
Looking for a winter jacket that isn’t just a stock standard blazer or denim jacket? Look no further than this Aviator Jacket. With a fluffy collared neckline, and zip-through front, you’ll be sure to stay both warm and stylish this winter.
Sizes: 4 to 20
Colours: Black
Materials: Polyester
03
Barrel Leg Denim Jeans
$37.50 (usually $50) at Target
Barrel Leg Jeans seem to be the style of the season, so we’re glad we spotted these for under $50. Available in a range of sizes and colours, the mid-rise, cropped jeans will be definitely be making an appearance in our wardrobe this year.
Sizes: 4 to 20
Colours: Vintage Mid Wash, Brown Wash, Charcoal Wash
Materials: Cotton
04
Faux Fur Jacket
$60 (usually $80) at Target
Cropped, cosy and chic? It’s a win for us! This Faux Fur Jacket sure makes a statement, so is not for the faint-hearted, however we think it’s a fun jacket that will add flair to any outfit.
Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL
Colours: Soft Beige, Charcoal
Materials: Polyester
05
Genuine Leather Moulded Cork Clog
$40 at Target
For a comfortable and casual shoe, it’s hard to go past a leather clog. The adjustable buckle allows for a personalised fit, and the open back means they’re easy to slip on at a moments notice.
Sizes: 6 to 11
Colours: Taupe, Black
Materials: Leather upper, lining and sock, synthetic sole
06
Longline Coat
$67.50 (usually $90) at Target
Honestly, finding a coat for under $100 seems near impossible, so this Longline Coat has made our dreams come true! With slightly padded shoulders and a double button closure at the waist, it is sure to become a closet staple in no time.
Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL
Colours: Camel, Red, Black
Materials: Polyester
07
Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt
$50 at Target
Skirts don’t need to exclusively belong in spring and summer, they can be worn in winter too! The Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt is the perfect winter addition, and can be worn with sneakers or boots depending on the occasion!
Sizes: XXS to XXXL
Colours: Burgundy, Black
Materials: Nylon/Viscose
08
Long Sleeve Plush Balloon Cardigan
$40 at Target
This Plush Balloon Cardigan is a comfortable and stylish addition to your winter wardrobe. Available in four gorgeous shades, this cardigan features hidden buttons; a playful twist on a traditional cardi.
Sizes: XXS to XXXL
Colours: Cream Marle, Matcha Marle, Mocha Marle, Burgundy Marle
Materials: Polyester/Nylon/Wool/Elastane
09
Long Sleeve Herringbone Car Coat
$80 at Target
Elevate your outerwear with this Herringbone Cat Coat. A classic style and neutral colour, it’s perfect for those who want to look cosy and chic in the cooler weather.
Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL
Colours: Cream
Materials: Polyester
10
Point Toe Kitten Heel Long Boot
$45 (usually $60) at Target
Nothing says winter quite like the Point Toe Kitten Heel boot. Knee high, pointed toe and a comfortable kitten heel? It’s a yes from us!
Sizes: 6 to 11
Colours: Black, Faux Snake
Materials: Synthetic upper and sole
11
Wide Leg Stretch Twill Pants
$45 at Target
Elevate your everyday basics with these Wide Leg Twill Pants. Available in colours such as Dusty Rose and String, this style offers a fun twist on the traditional black pants.
Sizes: 4 to 20
Colours: String, Gingerbread, Dusty Rose, Latte, Chocolate, Griselle, Navy Blue, Black
Materials: Cotton/Polyester/Elastane
12
Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Belted Knit Dress
$60 at Target
When it comes to winter fashion, this Long Sleeve Scoop Neck dress ticks all of our boxes. Sleek and sophisticated, this flattering design is both warm and stylish.
Sizes: XXS to XXXL
Colours: Tofu, Bitter Chocolate, Black
Materials: Cotton/Nylon