It’s time to face it: winter weather is well and truly here. The temperature has dropped, the rain has set in, and we’ve pulled out the winter coats from the back of our cupboards.

When it comes to winter fashion, it can be difficult to find the right balance between warm, fashionable and budget-friendly. With some items costing hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars, we’re always on the hunt for more affordable options.

Luckily, this year, Target have done it for us. The High Winter collection delivers elevated, on-trend pieces, all with a great price tag. We’ve wrapped up some of our favourites below.

The best items from Target for winter fashion

01 Fluffy Button Front Cardigan $30 (usually $40) at Target There’s nothing quite as versatile as a cardigan in winter. They’re perfect for layering under jackets and coats, and look great with anything from jeans to dresses. The Fluffy Button Front Cardigan comes in five colour ways – including this soft baby blue and a very on-trend red shade. Sizes: XXS to XXXL Colours: Ivory, Blue, Red, Bracken, Black Materials: Nylon/Acrylic/Polyester/Elastane SHOP NOW

02 Aviator Jacket $80 at Target Looking for a winter jacket that isn’t just a stock standard blazer or denim jacket? Look no further than this Aviator Jacket. With a fluffy collared neckline, and zip-through front, you’ll be sure to stay both warm and stylish this winter. Sizes: 4 to 20 Colours: Black Materials: Polyester SHOP NOW

03 Barrel Leg Denim Jeans $37.50 (usually $50) at Target Barrel Leg Jeans seem to be the style of the season, so we’re glad we spotted these for under $50. Available in a range of sizes and colours, the mid-rise, cropped jeans will be definitely be making an appearance in our wardrobe this year. Sizes: 4 to 20 Colours: Vintage Mid Wash, Brown Wash, Charcoal Wash Materials: Cotton SHOP NOW

04 Faux Fur Jacket $60 (usually $80) at Target Cropped, cosy and chic? It’s a win for us! This Faux Fur Jacket sure makes a statement, so is not for the faint-hearted, however we think it’s a fun jacket that will add flair to any outfit. Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL Colours: Soft Beige, Charcoal Materials: Polyester SHOP NOW

05 Genuine Leather Moulded Cork Clog $40 at Target For a comfortable and casual shoe, it’s hard to go past a leather clog. The adjustable buckle allows for a personalised fit, and the open back means they’re easy to slip on at a moments notice. Sizes: 6 to 11 Colours: Taupe, Black Materials: Leather upper, lining and sock, synthetic sole SHOP NOW

06 Longline Coat $67.50 (usually $90) at Target Honestly, finding a coat for under $100 seems near impossible, so this Longline Coat has made our dreams come true! With slightly padded shoulders and a double button closure at the waist, it is sure to become a closet staple in no time. Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL Colours: Camel, Red, Black Materials: Polyester SHOP NOW

07 Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt $50 at Target Skirts don’t need to exclusively belong in spring and summer, they can be worn in winter too! The Crepe Knit Detail Midi Skirt is the perfect winter addition, and can be worn with sneakers or boots depending on the occasion! Sizes: XXS to XXXL Colours: Burgundy, Black Materials: Nylon/Viscose SHOP NOW

08 Long Sleeve Plush Balloon Cardigan $40 at Target This Plush Balloon Cardigan is a comfortable and stylish addition to your winter wardrobe. Available in four gorgeous shades, this cardigan features hidden buttons; a playful twist on a traditional cardi. Sizes: XXS to XXXL Colours: Cream Marle, Matcha Marle, Mocha Marle, Burgundy Marle Materials: Polyester/Nylon/Wool/Elastane SHOP NOW

09 Long Sleeve Herringbone Car Coat $80 at Target Elevate your outerwear with this Herringbone Cat Coat. A classic style and neutral colour, it’s perfect for those who want to look cosy and chic in the cooler weather. Sizes: XXS-XS to XXL-XXXL Colours: Cream Materials: Polyester SHOP NOW

10 Point Toe Kitten Heel Long Boot $45 (usually $60) at Target Nothing says winter quite like the Point Toe Kitten Heel boot. Knee high, pointed toe and a comfortable kitten heel? It’s a yes from us! Sizes: 6 to 11 Colours: Black, Faux Snake Materials: Synthetic upper and sole SHOP NOW

11 Wide Leg Stretch Twill Pants $45 at Target Elevate your everyday basics with these Wide Leg Twill Pants. Available in colours such as Dusty Rose and String, this style offers a fun twist on the traditional black pants. Sizes: 4 to 20 Colours: String, Gingerbread, Dusty Rose, Latte, Chocolate, Griselle, Navy Blue, Black Materials: Cotton/Polyester/Elastane SHOP NOW

12 Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Belted Knit Dress $60 at Target When it comes to winter fashion, this Long Sleeve Scoop Neck dress ticks all of our boxes. Sleek and sophisticated, this flattering design is both warm and stylish. Sizes: XXS to XXXL Colours: Tofu, Bitter Chocolate, Black Materials: Cotton/Nylon SHOP NOW

