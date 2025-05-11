These trending winter coats are going to become your snuggly new best friend

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If you’ve pulled out your trusty winter coat from the back of your closet only to find that it has a little bit too much wear or tear for its own good, or you simply want to update your winter wardrobe, then you might be in search of your next winter staple.

And since we’re already heading into the colder months (where has the year gone?!), you’ll want to find your next winter coat sooner rather than later.

Whether you’re desperately trying to find a coat to snuggle up in or you’re just in need of a refresh on your winter coat rotation, there’s a whole world of options to choose from.

We’ve taken it upon ourselves to find the best winter coats you can grab right now – happy shopping!

The best winter coats to shop in Australia in 2025

01 Sofia Irina Long Sleeve Belted Trench Coat $399 at The Iconic Add a pop of colour to your coat style with this fabulous trench. It offers the perfect twist to this traditional coat style. Key features: Pure cotton fabrication; lined

Oversized notch lapel

Double-breasted design

Belted waist

123cm length Shop Now

02 Piper Shaggy Fur Long Coat in Sand $199.95 at Myer Similar to shearling jackets, this shaggy fur coat is like pulling a welcome giant blanket over you, all while looking super stylish. . Key features: Crafted with a plush, textured finish

Mid-thigh length

Button-fastenings

Lightweight Shop Now

03 M.N.G Angela Double-Breasted Trench Coat $219.95 at The Iconic Trench coats never go out of style, and they are the jacket of the season this year in particular. The beige colouring makes it the perfect addition to any and every winter outfit. Throw it over your jeans for the Saturday morning coffee run, or dress it up with a pair of boots and a dress – the world’s your oyster in this style. Key features: Self-tie belt to waist

Button closure

Double-breasted design

Longline fit

Rich cotton fabric Shop Now

04 Ariana Belted Puffa $199.99 at Forever New They’ve hung about for years, often the uniform of any chilly town or city come winter. But this year, puffers are back with a twist. The epitome of warmth, you can get them either in a cute cropped style or oversized like this design by Uniqlo. Key features: Smooth puffa fabrication

Tailored fit

Detachable hood with faux fur trim

Removable fabric waist belt with metal buckle fastening

Lined Shop Now

05 The Heritage Coat in Wine $139.90 at St Frock Classic coat styles will stay in your wardrobe for years. If you already a black or neutral shade, then splash out on a new season hue such as this wine coloured coat, for an instant wardrobe upgrade. Key features: Midweight, non-stretch, Wash & Wear fabric

Functional button front

Notched lapels

Functional side pockets

Single button fastening

Lined Shop Now

06 Gabbi Vegan Leather Trench Coat in Black $199.99 at Myer Want to make an impact with coats this winter? Then leather or leatherette styles are ones that will make the biggest impact. This season’s style have lengthened a little from last years mid-length styles and look edgy and dramatic paired back with the season’s popular knee-length boots. Key features: Smooth faux leather

Adjustable tie waist

Fully lined

Side pockets Shop Now

What is the warmest type of winter coat?

Down is one of the warmest materials you can get when it comes to coats. Comprising a fine layer of bird feathers, down is the perfect insulator to keep you warm amid the winter chill.

Uniqlo has a great line of down-padded jackets which are ideal for colder climates.

What is the difference between a winter jacket and a winter coat?

It can be confusing working out if an item classifies as a jacket or a coat, but it’s actually quite simple.

The key difference between a winter jacket and a winter coat comes down to length – coats are hip-length or longer, while jackets sit at or above the hip area.

