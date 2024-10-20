Another big week on The Block saw the contestants really have to push to finish their final interior rooms.

See how the week 10 pressure affected the teams’ laundry and guest bedroom room reveals below!

A big and time-consuming carnival challenge took up much of their attention this week, but they were rewarded with a much-needed visit from their families.

Even though there was lots of excitement and happiness, the Blockheads still had to pull out all the stops to complete their rooms in time.

So how did they fare? Continue scrolling to see all of the laundry and guest bedroom room reveals shown on week 10 of The Block 2024.

(Credit: Nine) Maddy & Charlotte Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte didn’t quite manage to finish their rooms in time but the judges could still see their vision for what they were trying to achieve. Shaynna Blaze was impressed with the design, colour, and styling choices in their guest bedroom, but she didn’t think the layout worked well for a guest retreat. She thought that while it was functional, it didn’t feel luxurious or very Phillip Island-esque. However, Darren Palmer was a big fan of the layout and thought it was perfect for the market. “If it wasn’t for the paint and the lack of finish, this would be a 10 for me,” he said. As for their laundry, the judges thought it was super stylish but didn’t function well. Overall, Maddy and Charlotte received a score of 20 out of 30 for their rooms in week 10. (Credit: Nine) Courtney & Grant The judges were extremely impressed with Courtney and Grant’s guest bedroom which they transformed into a second master suite. “Dare I say it, this is the main wing that I would personally like to sleep in within this house,” Marty Fox said. Shaynna loved the colour palette, the artwork, and the overall aesthetic, and praised their “Mediterranean” style. The judges didn’t love their laundry quite as much, as Darren was worried about the position of the washer and dryer, but they were thoroughly impressed with the two rooms they put together. For their guest bedroom and laundry, Courtney and Grant were given a score of 28.5. They still had a point penguin to use from an earlier challenge, and by playing it they ended up winning the week! (Credit: Nine) Ricky & Haydn Ricky and Haydn’s guest bedroom really impressed the judges this week, and Marty was particularly excited about the fact that their house now officially sleeps 12 – the most of any home on the block. Shaynna loved the styling in the room, labelling the Grafico wallpaper “stunning.” Meanwhile, Darren was super impressed with how far the boys have come in the competition. “This is the last week internally on The Block and the boys have finally hit their stride,” he said while smiling. Ricky and Haydn’s laundry was also a hit with the judges, who loved the layout and design. This week, the boys received 29 out of 30 which would have been enough for them to win if Courtney and Grant didn’t play their penguin! They were also given a 10 from Shaynna. Advertisement (Credit: Nine) Kylie & Brad Kylie and Brad’s guest bedroom had extremely high ceilings which caused a big echo, but they loved the wallpaper, the lights, the choice of bed, and the inclusion of a fan. Although they were big fans of the styling, it was the layout and lack of storage that disappointed the judges this week. “This mezzanine has no idea what it is,” Shaynna said. Those sentiments continued in Kylie and Brad’s laundry, as they didn’t think it was overly functional or stylish, and Marty noted he wasn’t a fan of the black and white theme they kept coming back to. Overall, it was another relatively disappointing week for house four as they received a score of 22.5. (Credit: Nine) Kristian & Mimi After a stressful and disheartening week last week, Kristian and Mimi were feeling a lot more confident and organised with their guest bedroom and laundry this week. However, the judges were frustrated that they didn’t take on any of their feedback in regards to them swapping the rumpus room with the bedroom. “This is definitely a mistake,” Darren said. But, Shaynna loved the styling of the room and said she couldn’t fault the colour palette or design choices. In terms of their laundry, the judges loved their green appliances and the layout of the room. “Full marks here, this is awesome,” Darren said. “It’s beautifully finished, the colour is gorgeous, and the appliances are amazing. This is probably the laundry of the day.” In week 10, Kristian and Mimi were given 20.5 out of 30.

