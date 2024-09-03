  •  
Reality star Callum Hole to spearhead new series ‘Aussie Shore’

Meet the cast!
The beloved Shore reality franchise is officially heading down under, with Geordie Shore royalty Charlotte Crosby set to host the series.

Aussie Shore is set to be every bit as chaotic and messy as the past iterations of the show, with the cast members being some of the most wild yet.

The cast of Aussie Shore 2024. (Credit: Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus has revealed that Aussie Shore will debut on the streaming platform on 3 October 2024, and reality veteran Callum Hole is leading the charge.

After appearing on both Love Island Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, it’s safe to say Callum knows a thing or two about reality TV.

And, speaking with TV WEEK on the red carpet at the 2024 Logies, he revealed the cast of Aussie Shore is “as wild as a box of frogs.”

“Absolute madness. Like, from start to finish, I don’t think I’ve seen any group of Aussies party the way these did.  I can’t wait for you all to see it,” he said.

Without further adieu, continue scrolling to meet the 2024 cast of Aussie Shore!

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Callum Hole

Callum Hole’s hilarious accent and lovable personality have made audiences fall in love with him, and he’s set to bring the charisma and energy to Aussie Shore this year.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Catia

Catia is a self-proclaimed ‘Hot Mess’ and shameless flirt.

The 23-year-old is a personal trainer who is renowned for going missing on nights out – so much so that her friends have been known to write their phone numbers on her arm!

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Nardos

Nardos is a law graduate from Perth who’s in no rush to get a job when she knows her party lifestyle can be funded by her parents.

She’ll be a force of nature on the dance floor in the Aussie Shore house!

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Lexie

Lexie may only be 5’2, but she makes up for her lack of height with her larger than life personality.

The 23-year-old truly is a pocket rocket who is down for anything fun.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Lily

21-year-old Lily will be the baby of the house, and she’ll be bringing her good vibes to the house.

She’s a mischief-maker who may look sweet and innocent, but if you get on her bad side she’ll ruin you.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Jaeda

Jaeda may be “conservative and mean” on the jobsite, but on the weekends she truly lets loose and becomes a party monster.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Manaaki

As a model, Manaaki is a professional heartbreaker who spends most of his time partying.

The 22-year-old admits he’s a shameless attention seeker.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Con

27-year-old Con is 6’0 tall and hopes to be the alpha of the house.

He takes immense pride in his appearance and believes a good sense of humour is the key to winning over any woman.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Cooper

Cooper is the ultimate gym junkie and is covered in tattoos, so he knows what it’s like to be judged.

But deep down, the 27-year-old labourer and fitness model is a big softie who is always falling in love.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Tom

Tom really puts the ‘F boy’ in farm boy, and his good looks are known to get him into trouble.

(Credit: Paramount Plus)

Kyle

Kyle describes himself as “probably gay… but a mix of bisexual,” who is set to bring lots of chaos to the Aussie Shore house.

The 25-year-old is a notorious pot stirrer who’s not afraid to get messy.

Aussie Shore premieres on Paramount Plus on 3 October 2024. Subscribe now from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Charlotte Knoke

