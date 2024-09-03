The beloved Shore reality franchise is officially heading down under, with Geordie Shore royalty Charlotte Crosby set to host the series.

Aussie Shore is set to be every bit as chaotic and messy as the past iterations of the show, with the cast members being some of the most wild yet.

The cast of Aussie Shore 2024. (Credit: Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus has revealed that Aussie Shore will debut on the streaming platform on 3 October 2024, and reality veteran Callum Hole is leading the charge.

After appearing on both Love Island Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, it’s safe to say Callum knows a thing or two about reality TV.

And, speaking with TV WEEK on the red carpet at the 2024 Logies, he revealed the cast of Aussie Shore is “as wild as a box of frogs.”

“Absolute madness. Like, from start to finish, I don’t think I’ve seen any group of Aussies party the way these did. I can’t wait for you all to see it,” he said.

Without further adieu, continue scrolling to meet the 2024 cast of Aussie Shore!

