While Australia’s top TV personalities continue to rake in huge paychecks, The Australian’s TV ‘Rich List’ also shines a light on a lingering issue in the industry – the gender pay gap.

Today show host, Karl Stefanovic is reportedly earning a whopping $2.8 million a year, receiving the highest check across the board, while his Today co-host Sarah Abo is earning $800,000 – less than a third of his salary.

With the top three highest-paid TV hosts all being men, the discrepancies in media are still very evident, with a $1.5 million difference between the highest-paid male and the highest-paid female.

The figures have sparked fresh conversation around pay equality in the media, raising questions about how far the industry still has to go to close the gap.

We have put together the top ten salaries in free-to-air TV as revealed by The Australian.

