  •  
News

Top Australian television stars’ salaries exposed as million dollar paychecks come to light

With some significant gender pay gaps!
annabel lane
While Australia’s top TV personalities continue to rake in huge paychecks, The Australian’s TV ‘Rich List’ also shines a light on a lingering issue in the industry – the gender pay gap.

Today show host, Karl Stefanovic is reportedly earning a whopping $2.8 million a year, receiving the highest check across the board, while his Today co-host Sarah Abo is earning $800,000 – less than a third of his salary.

With the top three highest-paid TV hosts all being men, the discrepancies in media are still very evident, with a $1.5 million difference between the highest-paid male and the highest-paid female.

The figures have sparked fresh conversation around pay equality in the media, raising questions about how far the industry still has to go to close the gap.

We have put together the top ten salaries in free-to-air TV as revealed by The Australian.

karl stefanovic
(Credit: Getty)

Karl Stefanovic

The Today Show

Host of Nine’s Today show, Karl Stefanovic, is the highest-paid TV personality with a reported $2.8 million annual salary.

Scott Cam
(Credit: Getty)

Scott Cam

The Block

Nearly half a million dollars behind, Scott Cam rakes in $2.4 million as the host of The Block.

Hamish Blake
(Credit: Getty)

Hamish Blake

Lego Masters

Third in line on The Australian’s ‘Rich List’ is Hamish Blake for hosting Lego Masters, earning $2.0 million.

Larry Emdur
(Credit: Getty)

Larry Emdur

The Morning Show and The Chase

Co-host of The Morning Show and host of The Chase Australia, Larry Emdur earns  $1.6 million a year.

Natalie Barr
(Credit: Getty)

Natalie Barr

Sunrise

Natalie Barr is the co-host of Sunrise, earning $1.3 million.

Allison Langdon
(Credit: Getty)

Allison Langdon

A Current Affair

Host of A Current Affair, Allison Langdon, earns $1.2 million a year.

Sonia Kruger
(Credit: Getty)

Sonia Kruger

Big Brother

As the host of The Voice Australia and Dancing With The Stars Australia, Sonia Kruger earns $1.2 million annually.

Kylie Gillies
(Credit: Getty)

Kylie Gillies

The Morning Show

Kylie Gillies is the co-host of The Morning Show with Larry Emdur, earning $1.1 million – $500,000 less than her colleague.

(Credit: Getty)

Peter Overton

Nine News Sydney

Peter Overton‘s salary working for Nine as a presenter is reportedly $1.0 million.

(Credit: Getty)

Sarah Abo

The Today Show

Sarah Abo is number 10 on the list, earning $800k – less than a third of co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

