While Australia’s top TV personalities continue to rake in huge paychecks, The Australian’s TV ‘Rich List’ also shines a light on a lingering issue in the industry – the gender pay gap.
Today show host, Karl Stefanovic is reportedly earning a whopping $2.8 million a year, receiving the highest check across the board, while his Today co-host Sarah Abo is earning $800,000 – less than a third of his salary.
With the top three highest-paid TV hosts all being men, the discrepancies in media are still very evident, with a $1.5 million difference between the highest-paid male and the highest-paid female.
The figures have sparked fresh conversation around pay equality in the media, raising questions about how far the industry still has to go to close the gap.
We have put together the top ten salaries in free-to-air TV as revealed by The Australian.
Karl Stefanovic
The Today Show
Host of Nine’s Today show, Karl Stefanovic, is the highest-paid TV personality with a reported $2.8 million annual salary.
Scott Cam
The Block
Nearly half a million dollars behind, Scott Cam rakes in $2.4 million as the host of The Block.
Hamish Blake
Lego Masters
Third in line on The Australian’s ‘Rich List’ is Hamish Blake for hosting Lego Masters, earning $2.0 million.
Larry Emdur
The Morning Show and The Chase
Co-host of The Morning Show and host of The Chase Australia, Larry Emdur earns $1.6 million a year.
Natalie Barr
Sunrise
Natalie Barr is the co-host of Sunrise, earning $1.3 million.
Allison Langdon
A Current Affair
Host of A Current Affair, Allison Langdon, earns $1.2 million a year.
Sonia Kruger
Big Brother
As the host of The Voice Australia and Dancing With The Stars Australia, Sonia Kruger earns $1.2 million annually.
Kylie Gillies
The Morning Show
Kylie Gillies is the co-host of The Morning Show with Larry Emdur, earning $1.1 million – $500,000 less than her colleague.
Peter Overton
Nine News Sydney
Peter Overton‘s salary working for Nine as a presenter is reportedly $1.0 million.
Sarah Abo
The Today Show
Sarah Abo is number 10 on the list, earning $800k – less than a third of co-host Karl Stefanovic.