Netflix has unveiled the list of Australian-original shows we can expect to see in 2025, and the line-up is nothing short of exciting.

One show we’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on is The Survivors – an Aussie crime drama set in Tasmania.

The series is based on Jane Harper’s novel,

What is the plot of The Survivors?

Based on Jane Harper’s best-selling novel, The Survivors follows Kieran Elliott, who returns to his hometown of Evelyn Bay in Tasmania to confront his past after a tragedy claimed his brother’s life years ago.

When he returns, a woman named Bronte is found dead, and Kieran becomes involved in the investigation. As secrets from the past resurface, Kieran must face his guilt as well as painful memories while uncovering the truth behind both the past tragedy and Bronte’s death.

If you haven’t read the book yet, you can grab your copy here.

This also isn’t the first of Jane Harper’s novels to be adapted for the screen, as she also wrote the incredibly successful The Dry series, starring Eric Bana.

(Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast?

The Survivors will be spearheaded by Aussie actors Yerin Ha, known for Bridgerton and Dune: Prophecy, and Charlie Vickers, known for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Joining them will be Robyn Malcolm, Damien Garvey, Thom Green, George Mason, Jessica De Gouw, Miriama Smith, Johnny Carr, Martin Sacks, Julian Weeks, Shannon Berry, Catherine McClements and Don Hany.

Where was it filmed?

Filming of The Survivors took place at various locations across Tasmania, Australia in 2024.

The project is also supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Production Fund, with production support from Screen Tasmania.

Where to watch The Survivors in Australia

A specific release date for The Survivors currently remains unknown, but it has been confirmed that the series will premiere sometime in 2025.

Upon its release, the show will be available to watch on Netflix.

