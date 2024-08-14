Death in Paradise has created a dedicated fan base since its inception in 2011, with a lot of viewers watching from Australia.

Die-hard fans of the show are in for a treat because an Aussie spin-off of the show has been announced! Here’s everything to know.

Return To Paradise is an Australian spin-off of Death in Paradise. (Image: ABC)

Return To Paradise is a six-part original spin-off series based on the Death in Paradise franchise.

The show’s action will unfold in the fictional beachside town of Dolphin Cove in Australia, and will follow the franchise’s first female lead detective, Mackenzie Clarke.

Actress Anna Samson – known for Home And Away, Wake in Flight and Dead Lucky – will star as Mackenzie.

Return To Paradise will follow an entirely new cast in an entirely new setting, separating it from Death in Paradise and fellow spin-off Beyond Paradise.

Anna Samson stars in Return To Paradise. (Image: ABC)

According to the synopsis, “Return To Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian expat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases. When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

“Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex-fiancée Glenn at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome here.

“But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station.

“Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove.”

Tai Hara and Catherine McClements are also part of the cast. (Images: Getty)

Starring alongside Anna Samson will be Tai Hara from Home And Away who will portray Mackenzie’s ex-fiancee Glenn.

The rest of the cast includes Lloyd Griffith, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Andrea Demetriades and Aaron McGrath.

There will also be plenty of guest stars featuring across the six-episode series.

Return To Paradise was filmed in various locations across Sydney and the South Coast of New South Wales, and the show is set to “bring a unique Australian sensibility to this beloved franchise,” according to ABC’s head of screen Rachel Okine.

The series “promises to be whip smart, intriguing and entertaining – audiences of all ages are invited to play along to figure out whodunit, all while feeling as if they’ve been transported to the perfect summer holiday.”

Return To Paradise will premiere in Australia on Sunday 8 September 2024 at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iView.