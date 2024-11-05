Deadloch had a tight grip on viewers from the very beginning – who could forget that graphic and obscure opening scene?

The Prime Video series created and written by powerhouse comedy team, Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan has become a global success, cementing itself as a feminist comedy crime series.

Deadloch heads to the NT for season two. (Credit: Prime Video)

So, it came as no surprise to viewers when the company renewed Deadloch for a second season.

But what can fans expect from the new season? Below we’ve answered all your burning questions about Deadloch season two.

What is the plot for Deadloch season two?

The beloved on-screen couple, Dulcie and Eddie return for a new season of murder and mystery.

While investigate the death of Eddie’s former police partner, Bushy in Darwin, the body of a Top End icon is discovered in a remote town. Let a sweaty and sticky investigation begin!

Who is the cast of Deadloch season two?

The new season sees fan-favourites return, including Kate Box as Dulcie Collins, Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe, Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda, and Alicia Gardiner as Cath York.

Luke Hemsworth joins the season two Deadloch cast. (Credit: Prime Video)

Deadloch season two will also see a bunch of newcomers including Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires), Byron Coll (Time Bandits), Nikki Britton, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey (The Artful Dodger), Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English and Lennox Monaghan.

Prime Video has recently announced one of the Hemsworth brothers would be joining season two, Luke.

“Luke Hemsworth is joining our cast as croc-wrangling Territory icon, Jason Wade,” creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said of Luke’s new role.

“We’re feeling very happy with ourselves about this because he’s perfect. It’s perfect casting.”

When does Deadloch season two release?

Unfortunately, Prime Video has not confirmed the official release date of Deadloch season two.

Fan-favourite return for another season. (Credit: Prime Video)

Where to watch Deadloch in Australia:

All episodes from Deadloch season one are available for streaming on Prime Video in Australia.

However, fans will have to be patient for season two!

Stream Deadloch on Prime Video

Where is Deadloch season two filmed?

The cast and crew have said bye-bye to Tasmania, and hello to the Northern Territory.

Speaking to TV Week about Deadloch’s new filming location, Alicia Gardiner admitted there was a lot of “crocodiles.”

“It is the same Deadloch in that its smart and funny – its sweatier, we’ve all been bitten by midge’s and most of us have rashes. But its still as funny and sexy as season one,” she said.

As of September, the cast have moved away from the croc infested environment to the safe production studios in Brisbane, Queensland.

