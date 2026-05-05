The Met Gala 2026: The best (and worst!) looks from fashion’s night of nights

It’s time! The Met Gala red carpet (well, moss-lined cream brick) has officially begun for 2026.

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This year’s dress code is “fashion is art”, a theme dedicated to celebrating the way the human form has influenced fashioned over the years. Already, we’re seeing the exciting and varied ways that the world’s elite have interpreted the theme and it is show-stopping.

For all the best (and worst!) looks from fashion’s night of night’s, keep on reading !

All the celebs dazzling on the Met Gala red carpet

Get ready for all the glitz and the glam!

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Margot Robbie

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Australian film princess Margot Robbie looks ethereal in this champagne-coloured mermaid gown. From the front, her paired-back hair and makeup look compliments the wrapped bodice and flowing skirt. But from the back, she’s giving party with a ruffled train.

Gorgeous!

Bad Bunny

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Getting ready for the Met Gala is stressful, but no one thought it would take this much of a toll on Bad Bunny (otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)!

The rapper’s look — which features a significantly more aged version of him — is a nod to the aging body’s influence on fashion.

“I always try to do something different and the met is a perfect day to explore and be creative and express yourself in a different way so that’s what I’m doing tonight,” he said.

When asked how many hours it took him to get ready today, he said “53 years”.

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Beyoncé

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

It has been 10 long years since Beyoncé attended the Met Gala and, boy, have we missed her.

“It feels surreal because my daughter is here. She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her,” the superstar said of her return to the big event.

As she arrived to the carpet in a diamond-encrusted skeleton dress with an equally as show-stopping headpiece, the crowd erupted into a raucous applause. It wasn’t long before she was joined by her husband Jay-Z and her daughter, Blue Ivy, who was wearing a white gown, white jacket with an exaggerate collar and chic sunglasses.

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Making her way up the Met steps, the Grammy-winner showed off the feathered jacket which cascaded down the steps (and needed more than six people to carry it!).

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

We have to kick off with Australia’s own Nicole Kidman, who attended the awards with her daughter, model Sunday Rose Kidman. Nicole looked dazzling in a feathered and sequinned red gown, whilst Sunday Rose was wearing a pink, floral gown. Both of them had matching, waist length straight hair and looked stunning.

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“I wanted something red because I wanted to embrace the way red has been used in art,” Nicole explained to the carpet host LaLa Anthony.

“It’s used for love, passionate love, power and motherhood. And I have a springtime, blossoming girl here.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Rose was capturing the idea of emergence through her look.



“Mine is special to me because I wanted to symbolise something blooming. It’s my first met so I wanted to symbolise that,” she said.

Kim Kardashian

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Kim Kardashian is blending her form-fitting style with a new colour palette!

Each year, Kim is one of the most-watched people on the red carpet. Say what you want about the reality star-turned-A-lister, but she always gives so much thought and care to her look.

For her 13th appearance at the Met Gala, Kim is wearing a burnt-orange solid corset, with what looks like an open leather skirt and tousled blonde hair.

“This is an artist — one of my favourite artists, Alan Jones,” Kim told Lala Anthony on the carpet.

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“We took his body plates that he started making in the 60s, and this is a mould from a model in the 60s.”

Blake Lively

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

It Ends With Us star Blake Lively is in the running for one of the biggest dresses of the evening with a train that flows down the Met steps.

This year she is wearing Versace. Speaking to LaLa Anthony on the carpet, Blake revealed that she’s wearing a 2006 gown which looks like “a sunrise and a sunset in watercolour”. She’s also holding a custom handbag decorated with her kids artworks.

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Over the years Blake has made a reputation for show-stopping, glamorous looks and while this is beautiful, I don’t know if she’s done enough to beat her colour-changing gown from 2022.

Felicity Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Met Gala is a family affair for these three!

While Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are co-stars on The Devil Wears Prada and it’s sequel, Stanley is married to Emily’s sister Felicity.

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The trio is serving timeless elegance and chic. We love to see it.

Madonna

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Madonna has never been afraid of turning a look at the Met Gala. In fact, over the years the pop icon has become one of the most-watched stars on the carpet and 2026 is no exception.

Wearing Anthony Vaccarello, Madonna wore a black, V-neck gown with long gloves. She accentuated the outfit with a hat shaped like an old ship. Hanging off the hat was tendrils of chiffon, held delicately by six model attendants wearing pastel-toned dresses.

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To be completely honest with you, I don’t know what any of this means. However, I love the showmanship!

Sabrina Carpenter

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Pop princess and Met Gala host committee member Sabrina Carpenter arrived in a show-stopping Dior dress made entirely of film!

Describing it as her “dream dress”, Sabrina explained that the film the gown was created from is from the film Sabrina starring Audrey Hepburn.

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Miranda Kerr

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Aussie model Miranda Kerr is glowing in a glistening white gown. With the structured bodice and flowing skirt, she looks gorgeous.

But then again, what’s new?

Katy Perry

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

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Katy Perry’s Met Gala 2026 look is bound to go down as one of the most controversial of the night. While she’s wearing a strapless, white gown reminiscent of a wedding dress, she paired it with cascading black hair and a metallic mask which covers her whole face.

It’s very Kim Kardashian circa 2021.

Never forget Kim Kardashian’s 2021 look! (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

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Musical theatre’s It-couple Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster looked loved up as ever as they walked the moss-covered carpet.

While Hugh kept it traditional in a black tux, Sutton glistened in a golden, floor-length dress.

Kylie Jenner

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It’s not The Met without the Kardashian/Jenners turning it up!

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This year, Kylie is flipping the nude-dress conversation on its head with a skin-coloured, literally nude, half-off dress. Designed by Schiaparelli, the dress captures a moment of undress, with a corset being unwound by Kylie’s hips.

I love it for the theme — but I know it’ll be controversial!

Kendal Jenner

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Kendall Jenner is a sculpted goddess wearing Zac Posen for GapStudio at the Met Gala 2026.

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Speaking to LaLa Anthony, Kendal and Zac revealed that the initial design was created using a simple, white t-shirt.

“We began with something very simple, a white Gap t-shirt, and started to manipulate it, pulling and draping to echo the movement you see in carved Parian marble,” Zac explained.

Plus, with the breast moulding, it seems like she’s working in tandem with her sister Kylie.

Cardi B

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

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I never thought I’d say this: Cardi B’s Met Gala look is reminding me of the Oscar-winning 2024 body horror film, The Substance.

Her look, which features skin-coloured blobs covered in black lace, seems other-worldly and cosmetic. Perhaps its a nod to the way that people — and notably celebrities — are able to alter their bodies to fit within shifting expectations of beauty.

Food for thought.

Rachel Sennott

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

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There’s no diva like Rachel Sennott.

The I Love LA star is show-stopping in a black, pop-art-esque gown, made complete with bright splashes of colour and bubblegum. As the most recent face of Marc Jacobs, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rachel is donning a gown by the iconic designer.

Hunter Schafer

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is stunning in a cut-out, cap-sleeve dress. With the cut outs, I feel like the dress is meant to look like it’s smack-bang in the middle of the construction and design phase, showcasing the importance of human process and design.

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Well, that’s my interpretation!

Hailey Bieber

(Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber looks like a walking piece of art wearing a golden breastplate and a deep, royal blue chiffon skirt and dupata.

“This was moulded to my body so this is a real sculpting of my body,” Hailey told Lala on the red carpet. “I wanted to do something sculptural and interesting, and we wanted to do colour so this is where we landed.”

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Hailey also explained that she hyped herself up by listening to Rihanna and that’s a vibe I can get behind.

Lisa

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Multi-hyphenate queen Lisa looks like a walking angel. The incredible look features moulds of Lisa’s arms that have been re-created to hold the netting above her head. Impressive, right?

The White Lotus star is dressed and styled by Robert Wun. The pair have been in collaboration for the last five years but according to Vogue, the Met Gala 2026 is the first time the creative duo have met in person!

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Connor Storrie

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

It’s Heated Rivalry superstar Connor Storrie’s very first Met Gala, and while he admitted he was nervous, you certainly can’t tell.

Stepping out onto the carpet, the breakout star brought out the gun-show with a high-neck sleeveless blouse featuring a delicately flowing bow detail at the back.

Heidi Klum

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

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Heidi Klum is known for her out-there looks on Halloween, but this year she’s bringing a little bit of her costuming prowess to the Met Gala carpet.

With the stone-esuqe drapery and homage to the female figure, it looks like the acclaimed model is referencing Raffaelle Monti’s 1847 sculpture, “The Veiled Vestel”.

During an interview with Cara Delavigne and Ashley Graham, Heidi confirmed that the “Veiled Vestel” was her inspiration and the look was created using foam and fabric.

“I look hard but I’m soft,” she said, joking that her elaborate look only took 20 minutes to create.

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Angela Bassett

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Golden Globe-winning actor Angela Bassett is looking pretty in pink at the Met Gala this year!

Speaking to LaLa Anthony on the carpet, Angela explained that her look was inspired by a 1927 painting called “Girl In The Pink Dress” by Laura Wheeler Waring. The painting, which features a young Black woman, is shown as an icon of the Jazz Age.

To Angela, this look is a slightly aged-up twist on the iconic painting. We love to see it!

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Hudson Williams

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

When the Met Gala comes around, there’s a big chunk of the male guests who dust off their tux and call it a day. So, when I see a look like Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, I’m elated.

Making his debut at fashion’s night of nights, Hudson did not hold back with this light blue and black Balenciaga look. Talk about a strong fashion debut!

And with Hudson, that’s a wrap! I hope you enjoyed the Met Gala 2026 red carpet just as much as I did.

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