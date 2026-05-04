‘It sticks with you’: Shane Warne’s daughter makes emotional confession

It’s been four years since the death of cricket legend Shane Warne sent shockwaves across the world. The sporting star was on a lads’ holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand, when he passed away from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

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Now, in a rare personal interview, the star’s daughter Brooke, 28, – the eldest of three children he shared with his ex wife Simone Callahan – has revealed the emotional toll her father’s death continues to have on her, despite the onward march of time.

Brooke spoke about the grief of losing her father Shane. (Credit: Instagram/brookewarne)

“Grief never goes away, you deal with grief for your whole life,’’ Brooke told the Herald Sun.

“You learn how to live without a part of you. It’s such a weird thing, we like to say it comes in waves, when you’re going through it it’s like the waves of the ocean.”

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Brooke – a digital creator with 95,000 Instagram followers – went on to say that her dad had always told her, “Keep your head in the stars and your feet on the ground”, and it was a mantra she was trying to live by.

“Being grounded is very important so it’s been tough but I’m lucky to have the people around me that I do, the support network is very important,” she told the outlet.

Even so, Brooke admitted that she still hasn’t accepted her father has gone.

Shane with Brooke as a child. (Credit: Instagram/brookewarne)

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“You could tell me Dad could walk through my front door and I’d believe you. He’s still very much present,” she shared, adding that her mum had offered her and her siblings – Jackson, 26, and Summer, 24, some important advice in the aftermath of their father’s passing.

“It was a couple of weeks after Dad passed and we didn’t know what to do with ourselves and I remember we were sitting at Mum’s house, that time was all a bit of a blur, but around that time she said to us we’ve got to try and find the joy in something every day,” Brooke shared.

“So every day we try and find something that does bring us a little bit of joy, whether that’s having a laugh with my partner Alex, cooking something that makes me happy, going to the gym or going for a walk. I really think it’s the small things that help you every day when you’re struggling with the big things.”

It’s not the first time Brook has opened up about the emotional fallout from her father’s shock death.

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In a December 2025 interview on her brother Jackson’s Warnes Way podcast, Brooke revealed what happened on the night she learned her dad had died – just two days after she’d last seen him.

Brooke has been deeply impacted by her father’s passing. (Credit: Instagram/brookewarne)

She said she had been with family – her partner Alex Heath, siblings and her mum “having such a nice night” before their world crumbled when they received a call from Shane’s manager..

“Not for one minute did I think something had happened to Dad,” Brooke told Jackson on the podcast. “I remember you hung up the phone and said, ‘Dad’s had a massive heart attack’.

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“We stood up, and I remember I couldn’t breathe. I felt like I had this out-of-body experience, and I didn’t think what was happening was happening.

“I couldn’t breathe, Alex was blowing air into my face, and I was trying to get myself together. I felt a sense of disbelief.”

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