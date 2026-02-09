Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi: ‘We have a mutual obsession’

The steamy, dreamy trailer for Wuthering Heights leaves little doubt about the chemistry between the film’s leads, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

However, it’s the pair’s over-the-top gushing and admiration for each other during the press tour that has fans gossiping – and, insiders say, her husband Tom Ackerley feeling a little uneasy.

“Margot and Jacob are closer than ever,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the big-screen adaptation of Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel about “twin flame” lovers, Catherine and Heathcliff.

“The intensity of making that movie together – both playing such iconic and studied characters – was immense.”

Wuthering Heights costars at their film’s photocall (Credit: Getty Images)

Margot, 35, began shooting the film three months after she and Tom, also 35, welcomed their baby boy in October 2024, with the film a big project for their LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

“It’s understandable that Tom would be feeling a bit ‘third-wheely’ since she started filming with Jacob,” the source adds. “For Tom, the end of that shoot couldn’t have come sooner.”

SWOONWORTHY SCENES

Although Margot has dialled down the expectations of the film being “very, very raunchy”, her sultry shoot with Jacob, 28, for Australian Vogue did little to allay fans’ thoughts about the buzzed-about movie.

Describing the film as “more romantic than provocative”, Margot admits she wasn’t immune to the romance of it all when filming with her 196cm-tall co-star, who scooped her up with one arm in a particularly heart-racing scene.

“It almost made me weak at the knees,” she confesses.

Of her tendency to become “codependent” with her colleagues, she says, “I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end… I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too.”

Jacob is equally in awe of his co-star. “We have a mutual obsession,” admits the actor, who is in an on-off relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

“If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within five to 10 metres at all times.”

There’s plenty of passion in this version! (Credit: Alamy)

Of course, after playing two of literature’s most renowned lovers, the stars must be eager to feed the fans’ excitement ahead of the pre-Valentine’s Day premiere. However, while producer Margot has a vested interest in the success of the film, her bond with Jacob goes beyond their work duties.

“As Queenslanders, Jacob and Margot have had each other’s back for years,” the insider says. “She was a producer on his breakout hit Saltburn and she’s been raving about him since.”

Margot also defended Jacob against backlash over his casting as Heathcliff, hailing him “our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis”.

The source adds, “She was key to getting him to sign on to Wuthering Heights and she mentored him throughout the project. Jacob worships the ground she walks on, which can make it uncomfortable for someone like Tom.”

Margot Robbie with co-stars Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt (Credit: Getty Images)

As an actress who has worked with some of Hollywood’s most attractive men, it’s not the first time Margot has done the publicity parade with a male co-star. But unlike Brad Pitt, Colin Farrell and Ryan Gosling, sources say Margot and Jacob’s Aussie connection has struck a nerve with her husband.

“Jacob’s one guy who really tugs at Tom’s insecurities,” the insider says.

“It feels like they speak their own language and he doesn’t like not ‘getting’ their Aussie jokes.”

