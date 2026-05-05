‘Crushing blow’: Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency amid ‘bad news’ about her health

Dolly Parton has cancelled her Las Vegas residency as friends and family grow concerned the country music singer may never take to the stage again

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On Tuesday, the 80-year-old told her fans on social media that she had “some good news and a little bad news” to share about her health.

“I’m here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life,” she began in the video posted to her channels. “First, it is concerning my health. And I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is, I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day.”

The ‘Jolene’ singer went on to explain that it’s going to take her a bit more time to recover and be ready to perform at her usual standard.

Dolly was expected to start her residency in September. Credit: Getty.

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“It’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say,” she said. “And of course I can’t be dizzy, carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels… not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big personality.”

Now, sources close to the veteran country music star have revealed exclusively to Woman’s Day that fans may never see 11-time Grammy winner on stage again.

“Dolly is devastated that she’s letting her fans down, it was the last thing she wanted to do, but the doctors told her flat-out that she’s in no condition to be tearing around on stage right now,” they spilled.

“It’s a crushing blow because she was so desperate to get back to doing what she does best. This would have been a triumphant return and she was counting the days down.

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“But ultimately she’s had very little time to rehearse because she’s too weak. Right now she needs to focus fully on her recovery and saving her life!”

Fans and Hollywood insiders have been concerned for Dolly for a while now and her no-show at the AMPAS Governors Awards last year only intensified speculation that her recovery was taking longer than expected.

She’s reportedly devastated to have let her fans down. Credit: Getty.

“The Vegas residency tickets going on sale was the signal everybody was waiting for that Dolly is ready to get back to doing what she does best, which is absolutely delighting people with her music and her on-stage persona,” an industry insider shared.

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“But a Vegas residency is no joke, and it can be demanding for a performer half Dolly’s age.

“The important thing to remember is that Dolly’s fans and supporters aren’t going to be outraged if she decides she needs more time to prepare for the show. Nobody wants to see her put herself under too much pressure, but this kind of high-profile run is a major undertaking even under the best of circumstances.”

Last year, Dolly revealed that she had developed an infection from kidney stones and was undergoing treatment.

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