Dolly Parton sparks health concerns after admitting, “I just can’t do it today.”

Fans have expressed concern for country music legend Dolly Parton after she cancelled a public appearance this week.

Advertisement

The 79-year-old was due to announce Dollywood’s latest attraction in person on Wednesday, but instead of travelling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for the event, the ‘Jolene’ singer appeared via a pre-recorded video message.

In the message, Dolly revealed she wasn’t able to be there in person because she was recovering from kidney stones.

This isn’t the first time the country music star has suffered from kidney stones. Credit: Instagram.

“Hello Dollywood! It’s me! I know, I’m here and you’re there and wondering why that is,” she began the video message. “I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone.”

Advertisement

“Turns out there was an infection and the doctor said: ‘You don’t need to be traveling around this minute… You need a few days to feel better.’ So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today.”

Dolly told the crowd she was looking forward to the event and that she would be there in “spirit”.

“I’ll be back as quick as I can. Don’t worry about me, I’m going to be okay. Just can’t do it today,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the country music crooner has suffered from kidney stones.

Advertisement

In 2015, she revealed she’d had three kidney stones removed after rumours began circulating that she had stomach cancer.

“It is true that I had kidney stones. I had them removed three weeks ago and I am doing just fine!” she said on her website at the time.

“There is absolutely no truth at all that I have stomach cancer. I love and appreciate everyone’s concern.”

Advertisement

Dolly’s latest bout of kidney stones comes just months after her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, passed away at the age of 82.

In July, while appearing on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, Dolly said she was pausing her music career indefinitely in the wake of his death.

Dolly said she won’t be writing anymore songs for a while in the wake of her husband’s death. Credit: Instagram.

“My husband passed away three months ago… Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it,” she said on the podcast. “I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it.”

Advertisement

“I can’t do it right now because I’ve got so many other things that I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now. So there are times like that, things like that that will start here a little bit, but I’ll write something else, though, if it comes. So I’m just putting that all on hold,” she added.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” the singer wrote in a social media post following his death. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.