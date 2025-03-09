‘Nothing could have prepared me for this,’ Dolly Parton’s heartbreak

Dolly Parton is dealing with a broken heart after her husband Carl Dean died last week, aged 82.

“Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years,” Dolly said in a moving tribute to the man she met at age 18, outside a laundromat on the day she moved to Nashville.

(Credit: Dolly Parton Official Website)

They tied the knot in 1966 and Dolly often talked about how they were a perfect pair.

Although the country music legend, 79, knew she would eventually lose Carl, insiders have told how she’s struggling to cope with the loss of the man who preferred to stay out of the limelight.

Since the businessman’s death, she’s turned to some of their favourite places to grieve.

“Dolly’s been spending a lot of time reflecting in the chapel on their [Nashville] estate,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “It’s always been a spiritual haven for her and somewhere she finds peace.”

(Credit: Dolly Parton Official Website)

The insider described the estate as a testament to her and Carl. “They bought it in 1999 and it’s been the place he wanted to live out the rest of his days. The main house is filled with memories of their life together,” the insider says.

Dolly and Carl renewed their vows in 2016 on their 50th wedding anniversary with the singer saying, “He looked like a handsome dude”.

“Dolly’s in great pain right now,” adds the insider. “She and Carl have had more than a few scares and final goodbyes over the years with his health issues, and part of her still can’t believe it’s actually happened.

“She’s told friends she’s sure he’s going to haunt her and she’s looking forward to it, but for now she’s focusing on prayer and meditation and putting the love of her life to rest.”

Dolly plans to sing one last song to Carl at his funeral, but is keeping the event private and just for family and friends.

(Credit: Shutterstock)

FAMILY SUPPORT

While the couple never had children, Dolly’s 12 siblings with their children and grandkids, along with Carl’s siblings Sandra and Donnie are supporting her.

The Jolene star has spoken of her regret that the couple never had children of their own.

“I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else.”

