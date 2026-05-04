Hugh Jackman’s ‘lovely friendship’ with blonde sparks Sutton Foster fury

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have only just moved past the messiness of his bitter split from Deborra-Lee Furness, but now his close friendship with another high-profile woman is apparently coming between them!

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According to new reports, the Aussie actor’s longtime bond with Ivanka Trump – and in turn, her husband Jared Kushner – is causing tension with Sutton.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr at Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry Boutique Opening in SoHoin 2011. (Credit: Getty)

“Hugh and Ivanka go way back,” an insider told journalist Rob Shuter, as reported on his Naughty But Nice substack. “This isn’t some casual Hollywood friendship. They’ve stayed genuinely close for years, and that relationship has never really changed.”

In the past, Sutton, 51, has been open about her stance on inclusion and equality in society, and those left-leaning views couldn’t be further from the right-wing Trump camp.

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Now the political differences between the Younger actress and Hugh’s close social circle is starting to impact their relationship.

Sutton has been open about her views. (Credit: Getty)

“Sutton’s politics are very different,” the insider adds. “She’s vocal about where she stands, and the Ivanka-Jared circle is not a world she feels comfortable in — socially or politically.”

Although Hugh, 57, hasn’t spoken at length about his friendship with Ivanka, he has described her as a “lovely friend” who he has known for going on 23 years. In 2018, he said of their dynamic, “We don’t talk politics at birthday parties.”

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Making things even more awkward, Hugh’s ex-wife Deb was also once close to Ivanka, 44, and Jared, 45. When Hugh and Deb were together, they socialised often with the political power couple, from hanging out in New York to attending events such as Ivanka’s jewellery story opening.

Hugh and Ivanka are friends. (Credit: Getty)

Hugh and Sutton’s latest hurdle comes after Woman’s Day reported their romance had hit a rough patch due to Sutton’s slow-moving divorce from second husband, Ted Griffin.

“Hugh’s sick of it hanging over his and Sutton’s relationship,” an insider says. “It’s becoming this white elephant in the room that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.”

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