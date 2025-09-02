Richard Marx and Hugh Jackman: Bonding over divorce and finding much younger partners!

They’ve been good mates for over two decades – so it comes as no surprise that Richard Marx has made it very clear that he is on team Hugh Jackman as far as the actor’s recent marriage break down goes.

As any best friend would, Woman’s Day hears Richard – who has also been through a divorce – has been a shoulder for Hugh to cry on over the last few months and was one of the first people the Wolverine star talked to about his split from wife of 27-years, Deborra-lee Furness.

(Credit: Getty)

Infact, just 12 days after Hugh’s divorce was finalised in June, Richard was right there waiting to support his “dear friend” in New York and was even a special guest at Hugh’s Radio City residency.

“What a weekend in NYC,” the 61-year-old captioned a carousel of images with Hugh on Instagram on June 24.

According to a source, Richard and Hugh met back in 2011 at one of Hugh’s stage shows and have been close ever since.

But in recent months, they’ve bonded over their marriage breakdowns and finding new (and much younger) partners.

Richard was previously married to Dirty Dancing actress, Cynthia Rhodes for 25 years. They divorced in 2014 and a year later he married model and TV host Daisy Fuentes who is 10 years younger than Cynthia.

(Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, Hugh is currently in a relationship with his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster who is 19 years Deb’s junior.

“We’ve been friends for 20 years and we call each other brother,’” Richard recently told the Herald Sun when discussing the pairs friendship.

“We’ve gone through a bunch of ups and downs together. We’ve helped each other through life’s circumstances and he’s a really, really amazing guy.”

And in what could be interpreted as a dig at Deb, Richard said one of Hugh’s flaws was trying to always do right by others.

“I’ve seen him put himself in situations that he didn’t need to be in because he just didn’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings. He’s such a lovely guy and a wicked sense of humour.”

