The countdown is on for December 25, and as we draw closer to the big day, some of our favourite Aussie celebs have been spotted Down Under.
From Hugh Jackman to Chris Hemsworth, everyone has headed back to Aussie shores for Christmas festivities!
Below, we take a look at the celebrities who have come to Australia to celebrate.
01
Hugh Jackman
Aussie actor Hugh Jackman has been spotted back home in Bondi with his two children who he shares with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Hugh was seen frequenting the streets and beach with Oscar, 24 and Ava, 19.
The actor owns a $12 million 3-bedroom penthouse which he bought in 2015, that boasts incredible beach views. It is listed on executive rental sites for $2400 a night in peak periods.
The home is the perfect place for the actor to enjoy a true Aussie Christmas.
02
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
The pair live in Byron Bay with their three children, India, 12, and twins Sash and Tristan, 10. However, Elsa has a Spanish background originally from Madrid, with family still living there.
Chris and Elsa moved into their Byron Bay $30 million mansion in Broken Head in 2015, moving from the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram the family have shared their newest addition to the family, a German shepherd puppy. With their new fur baby the family will enjoy an Aussie Christmas at their beautiful home.
03
Lara Worthington
Australian model and media personality, Lara Worthington has been seen back in her roots enjoying the sun back in Australia. The model has been reportedly living in the Eastern suburbs town of Tamarama.
Lara currently lives in a luxurious New York pad with her husband Sam, and the two split their time between their New York place and Sydney. The pair touched down in early December with their sons Rocket, 9, Racer, 8 and River, 4.
04
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Actress Nicole and musician Keith always find their way back on Aussie shores for Christmas.
The past few years the couple have spent Christmas with their children Sunday, 16 and Margaret, 13.