Chris Hemsworth comes as a package deal these days, as he was spotted last week in LA with his sidekick son Tristan.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old superstar actor has been inseparable from his three kids since learning that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease and in spite of the bad news, he hasn’t been this happy in years.

Hitting a wave pool with Tristan and Sasha! (Credit: Instagram)

LIFE ALTERING NEWS

Friends say Chris has completely overhauled his world around wife Elsa Pataky, 48, and their beloved kids, India, 12, and 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan and these days, it takes a very special project to lure him away from their tight family unit.

“They’ve spent the past two years living each day like it’s his last,” says a long-time friend. “That diagnosis changed him. He no longer just takes on any movie role – it has to be something pretty incredible to get him on a plane to LA these days, and expect him to arrive with his kids if he does.”

Advertisement

During the 2020 filming of his healthy lifestyle documentary Limitless, the Thor actor underwent tests that revealed he had two Alzheimer’s genes and he is eight to 10 times more likely to develop the disease than the general population.

It would be two years before he would reveal the shocking revelation, telling Vanity Fair in November 2022, “Facing your own mortality really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife. I’m a bit more choosy with when I work and how I work because it better be worthwhile to take me away from them.”

When dad’s a superhero, it’s no wonder they’re on adventures! (Credit: Getty)

Thankfully as one of Marvel’s most lucrative stars, Chris can pick and choose whatever projects he wants and already he’s reportedly backed out of the Hulk Hogan biopic film.

Advertisement

“His priorities have changed and he wants less stressful projects that are kid-friendly and politics-free,” adds the friend. “His priority is his health and his family and he wants to make every moment with them count.

“He and Elsa even worked out a system that would ensure he gets to spend quality one-on-one time with each kid to make special memories and connection. Now they’re older, he can travel solo with them too, but he and Elsa want to give them as many experiences as possible while still keeping them grounded.

“Taking Tristan to LA isn’t about work, Chris has all kinds of father and son plans, from off-roading in the desert to a theme park. In April he went camping with India, then he took Sasha to a jujitsu camp.

“He has no idea how long he’s got with his health and body in good shape, but he’s not letting it take over nor is he dwelling on the negative – if anything, he’s turning it into something that saves him. What gives him the greatest joy is his family and that’s his focus now.”

Advertisement

As Chris once said, “My dream would be for them to talk about me as a parent one day and say that he was always there, he played with us, he was present, he listened, he paid attention.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use