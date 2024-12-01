Hugh Jackman’s lonely Christmas without the kids!

It looks like Hugh Jackman’s big holiday plans have hit a snag, with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness apparently shutting down his hopes for a cosy blended family Christmas.

Sources say Hugh, 55, was keen to introduce his new flame, Broadway star Sutton Foster, to their kids this festive season – but Deb’s not sold on the idea.

FAMILY DRAMA

“Hugh and Sutton would love to get together with their kids for the holidays but it’s still awkward and Hugh is conscious of respecting Deb’s feelings,” a family insider dishes.

“It’s going to take more time for loved ones to adjust to the new normal and so that means Hugh and Sutton are bracing themselves for way less time together than they’d like during the holidays.”

Though Hugh and Deb, 68, announced their split late last year after 27 years of marriage, tensions are clearly still simmering. “Deb feels like Hugh hasn’t properly acknowledged the hurt he caused by moving on so quickly,” the insider reveals.

“She gave so much of herself to their marriage, personally and professionally. It’s not just about healing – it’s about respect.”

CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

While the exes are reportedly committed to co-parenting amicably, the holidays have presented a thorny challenge. “Hugh wants to share his new happiness with Sutton, but he also understands Deb’s feelings,” the source adds.

“It’s a delicate balancing act and he feels like if anyone is going to spend less time with

the kids this year, it’s him.”

The former couple’s children, Oscar and Ava, are said to be handling the upheaval with remarkable maturity. “They just want peace and happiness for their parents. But they’re definitely aware of the tension.”

As for Hugh and Sutton, 49, pals say the pair are in love but worried about their exes.

“They’re shocked by the backlash,” says another insider. “They’re trying to let the dust settle, but it’s stressful.”

While a modern family Christmas seems off the table, Hugh and Sutton are reportedly planning a romantic getaway in the New Year.

“They’re determined to make it work, but for now, they’re trying to keep things as low-key as possible out of respect for everyone involved.

