8 of the best raincoats to protect you during rainy weather

Once purely practical, the humble raincoat has officially stepped into the fashion spotlight.
From street style stars to off-duty models, fashionistas everywhere are embracing outerwear that works as hard as it looks good.
With sleek silhouettes, elevated fabrics, and modern details, today’s raincoats blend function and fashion effortlessly. So whether you’re after a sporty parka, a glossy trench, or a minimalist rubberised finish, there’s a style to suit every wardrobe.
Here’s our guide to the chicest raincoats to keep you dry (and stylish) all season long.
The best raincoats to shop in Australia
01
Rain Rebel Jacket – Pink Haze
$279 from Lululemon
This rain offers the perfect hybrid of active and athleisure wear. Designed to move with you, it pairs effortlessly with your favourite workout gear or layers seamlessly over everyday outfits to keep you dry in style.
Whether you’re heading to the gym or navigating a rainy commute, it’s a versatile essential for any wardrobe. Also available in Sheer Oak and Khaki Green.
Key features:
- Back vent strategically placed to provide airflow
- Cinchable wait with a slim slide-and-lock toggle
- Cinchable hood
- Interior pockets
02
Rubberised Rain Parka Coat – Mushroom
$95 from ASOS
This edgy longline raincoat adds a stylish and functional addition to any wardrobe. It features a smooth rubberised fabric that offers both waterproof protection and a contemporary edge.
Its minimalist design and neutral mushroom hue make it versatile for layering over winter ensembles, adding a sleek finish to your look.
Key features:
- Drawstring hood
- Press-stud placket
- Pocket details
- Elasticated cuffs
- Relaxed fit
03
Amble Refuge Long Waterproof Raincoat
$269 from The Iconic
This classic raincoat will be a staple in your wardrobe year after year. We love its striking finish paired with a simple white tee and jeans for a cool, contemporary weekend look that’s effortlessly stylish and practical.
It also pairs perfectly with tailored work wear, adding a polished edge to your rainy-day commute. Available in six other shades at The Iconic.
Key features:
- Mid-weight fabrication, made with recycled materials
- Fixed hooded design
- Snap front button closure
- Two-way zip
- Twin zipped hand pockets
04
Bul Selva Raincoat
$460 from The Iconic
Whether you’re navigating urban streets or enjoying a weekend outing, this raincoat offers both protection and a timeless, polished look combining practicality with enduring style.
The coat’s minimalist design ensures it pairs well with various outfits, including after five styles, making it a versatile choice for a variety of different occasions. Also available in Khaki at The Iconic.
Key features:
- Made with gloss look PU
- Belt loops
- Dropped shoulder
- Powder coat press stud buttons
- Relaxed fit
05
Recycled Polyester Spray Jacket
$299 from Country Road
A relaxed fit, mid-length spray jacket with its funnel neck is perfect for wearing of basics or layering over winter knits offering a slightly sporty edge to every day looks.
Key features:
- Front zip closure
- Snap button placket
- Hidden hood in collar with invisible zipper
- Angled flap pockets with snap closure
- Internal drawcord at waist
- Drawcord detail at hem
- Internal rib cuff detailing
06
Women’s Trailhead 2L Insulated Rain Parka – Natural
$299.98 from Kathmandu
If you’re seeking a raincoat that combines sporty functionality with modern style, this one is an excellent choice. Designed with a longer length, it offers warmth and protection against the elements, making it ideal for everyday commutes and outdoor adventures.
Its sleek silhouette and minimalist design ensure it pairs seamlessly with casual outfits, adding a polished edge to your rainy-day wardrobe.
Key features:
- Fully-taped waterproof shell
- Lightweight warmth
- Two zip hand pockets
- Adjustable cuffs and draw-cord hood
07
Rainbird Agena 2.5 Waterproof Jacket in Green
$219.99 from Myer
This practical jacket is giving Princess Catherine vibes and is reminiscent of her off-duty, but still polished polished style. Its sleek silhouette and refined detailing make it a standout piece that effortlessly elevates any outfit.
Whether you’re navigating the city streets or enjoying a weekend outing, this jacket is both functional and fashionable.
Key features:
- Waterproof
- Breathable
- Windproof
- Fully seam sealed
- Incredibly lightweight
- Unlined to pack down small
- Secure zippered chest pockets
- Adjustable stay dry hood
08
Cutting Shapes Raincoat
$109 from Gorman
Add a little colour to your rainy day commutes with this quirky and colourful raincoat. In true Gorman style, the art adds a unique touch with a one-of-a-kind print placement.
Key features:
- Elasticated adjustable toggles at the hood and hemline
- Hood for coverage
- Front slant pocket detailing
- Loose, relaxed fit