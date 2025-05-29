8 of the best raincoats to protect you during rainy weather

Once purely practical, the humble raincoat has officially stepped into the fashion spotlight.

Advertisement

From street style stars to off-duty models, fashionistas everywhere are embracing outerwear that works as hard as it looks good.

With sleek silhouettes, elevated fabrics, and modern details, today’s raincoats blend function and fashion effortlessly. So whether you’re after a sporty parka, a glossy trench, or a minimalist rubberised finish, there’s a style to suit every wardrobe.

Here’s our guide to the chicest raincoats to keep you dry (and stylish) all season long.

The best raincoats to shop in Australia

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.