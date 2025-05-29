Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
8 of the best raincoats to protect you during rainy weather

Save it for a rainy day...
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Once purely practical, the humble raincoat has officially stepped into the fashion spotlight.

From street style stars to off-duty models, fashionistas everywhere are embracing outerwear that works as hard as it looks good.

With sleek silhouettes, elevated fabrics, and modern details, today’s raincoats blend function and fashion effortlessly. So whether you’re after a sporty parka, a glossy trench, or a minimalist rubberised finish, there’s a style to suit every wardrobe.

Here’s our guide to the chicest raincoats to keep you dry (and stylish) all season long.

The best raincoats to shop in Australia

Image of model wearing lululemon raincoat
(Credit: Lululemon)

01

Rain Rebel Jacket – Pink Haze

$279 from Lululemon

This rain offers the perfect hybrid of active and athleisure wear. Designed to move with you, it pairs effortlessly with your favourite workout gear or layers seamlessly over everyday outfits to keep you dry in style.

Whether you’re heading to the gym or navigating a rainy commute, it’s a versatile essential for any wardrobe. Also available in Sheer Oak and Khaki Green.

Key features:

  • Back vent strategically placed to provide airflow
  • Cinchable wait with a slim slide-and-lock toggle
  • Cinchable hood
  • Interior pockets
Image of model wearing ASOS raincoat
(Credit: ASOS)

02

Rubberised Rain Parka Coat – Mushroom

$95 from ASOS

This edgy longline raincoat adds a stylish and functional addition to any wardrobe. It features a smooth rubberised fabric that offers both waterproof protection and a contemporary edge.

Its minimalist design and neutral mushroom hue make it versatile for layering over winter ensembles, adding a sleek finish to your look.

Key features:

  • Drawstring hood
  • Press-stud placket
  • Pocket details
  • Elasticated cuffs
  • Relaxed fit
Image of model wearing The ICONIC raincoat
(Credit: The Iconic)

03

Amble Refuge Long Waterproof Raincoat

$269 from The Iconic

This classic raincoat will be a staple in your wardrobe year after year. We love its striking finish paired with a simple white tee and jeans for a cool, contemporary weekend look that’s effortlessly stylish and practical.

It also pairs perfectly with tailored work wear, adding a polished edge to your rainy-day commute. Available in six other shades at The Iconic.

Key features:

  • Mid-weight fabrication, made with recycled materials
  • Fixed hooded design
  • Snap front button closure
  • Two-way zip
  • Twin zipped hand pockets
Image of model wearing The Iconic raincoat
(Credit: The Iconic)

04

Bul Selva Raincoat

$460 from The Iconic

Whether you’re navigating urban streets or enjoying a weekend outing, this raincoat offers both protection and a timeless, polished look combining practicality with enduring style.

The coat’s minimalist design ensures it pairs well with various outfits, including after five styles, making it a versatile choice for a variety of different occasions. Also available in Khaki at The Iconic.

Key features:

  • Made with gloss look PU
  • Belt loops
  • Dropped shoulder
  • Powder coat press stud buttons
  • Relaxed fit
Image of model wearing Country Road raincoat
(Credit: Country Road)

05

Recycled Polyester Spray Jacket

$299 from Country Road

A relaxed fit, mid-length spray jacket with its funnel neck is perfect for wearing of basics or layering over winter knits offering a slightly sporty edge to every day looks.

Key features:

  • Front zip closure
  • Snap button placket
  • Hidden hood in collar with invisible zipper
  • Angled flap pockets with snap closure
  • Internal drawcord at waist
  • Drawcord detail at hem
  • Internal rib cuff detailing
Image of model wearing Kathmandu raincoat
(Credit: Kathmandu)

06

Women’s Trailhead 2L Insulated Rain Parka – Natural

$299.98 from Kathmandu

If you’re seeking a raincoat that combines sporty functionality with modern style, this one is an excellent choice. Designed with a longer length, it offers warmth and protection against the elements, making it ideal for everyday commutes and outdoor adventures.

Its sleek silhouette and minimalist design ensure it pairs seamlessly with casual outfits, adding a polished edge to your rainy-day wardrobe.

Key features:

  • Fully-taped waterproof shell
  • Lightweight warmth
  • Two zip hand pockets
  • Adjustable cuffs and draw-cord hood
Image of model wearing Myer raincoat
(Credit: Myer)

07

Rainbird Agena 2.5 Waterproof Jacket in Green

$219.99 from Myer

This practical jacket is giving Princess Catherine vibes and is reminiscent of her off-duty, but still polished polished style. Its sleek silhouette and refined detailing make it a standout piece that effortlessly elevates any outfit.

Whether you’re navigating the city streets or enjoying a weekend outing, this jacket is both functional and fashionable.

Key features:

  • Waterproof
  • Breathable
  • Windproof
  • Fully seam sealed
  • Incredibly lightweight
  • Unlined to pack down small
  • Secure zippered chest pockets
  • Adjustable stay dry hood
Image of model wearing Gorman raincoat
(Credit: Gorman)

08

Cutting Shapes Raincoat

$109 from Gorman

Add a little colour to your rainy day commutes with this quirky and colourful raincoat. In true Gorman style, the art adds a unique touch with a one-of-a-kind print placement.

Key features:

  • Elasticated adjustable toggles at the hood and hemline
  • Hood for coverage
  • Front slant pocket detailing
  • Loose, relaxed fit
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

