The Oodie’s Black Friday sale is here! Cool gifts, hot deals, and a chance to win $50,000

Thought the Oodie is only for cold winter nights? Think again!
If you’re determined to actually be that person who finishes their Christmas shopping early this year, The Oodie just made it ridiculously easy. The internet’s favourite comfort brand has dropped its Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off sitewide and trust us, these are the kinds of gifts people will actually use (and love).

From now until 28 November 2025, you can score deals on everything from cooling pyjamas to lightweight blankets and plush robes, all designed to keep the good vibes flowing well into summer. Plus, every order before 1 December 2025 puts you in the draw to win $50,000. That’s right, your gift could literally turn into someone’s dream holiday fund.

The perfect gift picks for everyone on your Christmas list

(Credits: Oodie)

Cloud Cooling Short Sleeve Pyjama Top

$55 $44

For the hot sleeper: Cloud Cooling Short Sleeve Pyjama Top

The silky-cool fabric makes this top a warm-weather essential. It’s light, breathable, and designed to feel like air conditioning in clothing form.

buy now
Confetti cooling short sleeve shirt
(Credits: Oodie)

Confetti Cooling Short Sleeve Pyjama Top

$55 $44

For your bestie who loves colour: Confetti Cooling Short Sleeve Pyjama Top

Fun, bright, and effortlessly comfy, this one’s guaranteed to put a smile on their face — even during the busiest holiday mornings.

buy now
Jungle cooling short
(Credits: Oodie)

Jungle Cooling Short Sleeve Pyjama Short

$55 $44

For the one dreaming of tropical getaways: Jungle Cooling Short Sleeve Pyjama Short

A bold jungle print that channels holiday mode instantly. Pair it with the matching top and gift them the ultimate staycation set.

buy now
Lilac pastel wave
(Credits: Oodie)

Lilac Pastel Wave Cooling Blanket

$139 $109

For movie marathon nights: Lilac Pastel Wave Cooling Blanket

Soft, smooth, and oh-so-breathable, this pastel cooling blanket is ideal for summer lounging, Sunday naps, and lazy afternoons by the fan.

buy now
Leopard Print Cooling Blanket
(Credits: Oodie)

Leopard Print Cooling Blanket

For the trendsetter: Leopard Print Cooling Blanket

Equal parts cozy and chic, the ultimate throw for hot sleepers who still want that Oodie-level comfort without breaking a sweat.

buy now

Shop Early, Save Big, and You Could Win $50,000

The Oodie’s Black Friday Sale runs until 28 November 2025, but the best styles never stick around for long. Shop now to score up to 50% off sitewide, from iconic Oodie Originals to summer-ready sleepwear and brand-new licensed collections.

And don’t forget every order before 1 December enters you into the draw to win $50,000. So really, it’s a win-win.

Shop The Oodie Black Friday Sale now at oodie.com for perfect gifts, up to 50% off, and your chance to win big this holiday season.

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

