Sun-kissed style by Black Pepper

Colourful summer days are ahead — so get ready to shine in Black Pepper.

Advertisement

The summer season of the Black Pepper range arrives in a wash of blue skies, sun-kissed shades to create that effortless resort mood we all crave.

Think gardens blooming, warm summer air and beautifully simple styles that have you covered daily. Check out their fresh prints, vibrant colour and breathable fabrics,

Black Pepper’s summer collection brings a sense of renewal and optimism — a wardrobe made for summer sunshine and joyful days ahead.

Advertisement

(Credit: Black Pepper) Elodie 3/4 Sleeve Shirt $99.99 from Black Pepper The Elodie 3/4 Sleeve Shirt is a breathable 100% cotton top featuring a smart collar, button front, and a flattering curved hem. Its uneven khaki-green and white stripes add a modern, playful twist to a classic silhouette—perfect for work, weekends, or relaxed outings. Style tip: Pair it with crisp white denim or tailored trousers to let the unique stripe pattern stand out, and finish the look with neutral sandals or loafers for effortless polish. Features: 100% Cotton

Classic collar

Button-front closure

3/4 sleeves

Uneven-edged stripe print

Curved side hem

Regular fit

Easy to dress up or down SHOP HERE (Credit: Black Pepper) Monty Short Length Pant $129 from Black Pepper Meet the Monty Short Length Pant — your go-to for easy summer style. Made from 100% linen, they feature a relaxed wide leg, comfy elastic waist, and handy pockets. Perfect for work or weekends, these pants move effortlessly from day to night. Style tip: Pair with a crisp linen shirt or a bright summer tee to make the look your own. Features: 100% Linen

Full elastic waist

Side and back pockets

Pull on style

Wide leg

7/8th length

Relaxed fit SHOP HERE (Credit: Black Pepper) Panama Short $99.99 from Black Pepper Stay cool and confident in the Panama Shorts — your summer essential in 100% linen Monty fabric. Lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly stylish, they’re designed for comfort with an elastic waist and handy pockets. Style tip: Pair with a breezy cotton top or a pop of colour for an easy, relaxed summer look. Features: 100% Linen

Yarn dyed French linen

Elastic waistband

Pull on short

Side and back pockets

Knee length

Relaxed fit SHOP HERE Advertisement (Credit: Black Pepper) Glena Blouse $99.99 from Black Pepper This blouse brings easy elegance to your everyday wardrobe. Its lightweight printed georgette, soft frill details, and fresh abstract floral print create a relaxed, feminine look. With its flowy fit, it transitions effortlessly from day to night. Style tip: Pair it with slim trousers or high-waisted denim to balance the silhouette. Features: 100% Polyester

Printed georgette

Round neck

Short sleeve

Frill cuff and hem

Abstract floral print

Relaxed fit

SHOP HERE (Credit: Black Pepper) Monty Dress $169 from Black Pepper This cool and comfy dress offers easy style in 100% breathable linen. With a relaxed fit, pintuck detailing, and practical pockets, it’s perfect for warm days. Available in Bermuda Green and Viking Red. Style tip: Wear with simple sandals for an effortless summer look. Features: 100% Linen

Round neck

Short sleeve

Pintucking front and back yoke

Side pockets

Mid length

Relaxed fit SHOP HERE (Credit: Black Pepper) Levonne 3/4 Sleeve Dress $149 from Black Pepper This dress delivers effortless summer style in soft, breathable rayon. With a V-neck, tiered silhouette, gathered sleeves, and side pockets, it offers comfort and movement. The bold red floral print adds a vibrant touch. Style tip: Tie back with neutral sandals or wedges to let the print shine. Features: 100% Rayon

V-neck

3/4 Sleeve with gathered detail

Elastic cuffs

Mid length

Half button front

Large floral print

Gathered tiers

Side pockets

Relaxed fit SHOP HERE

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.