Sun-kissed style by Black Pepper

Colourful summer days are ahead — so get ready to shine in Black Pepper.
The summer season of the Black Pepper range arrives in a wash of blue skies, sun-kissed shades to create that effortless resort mood we all crave.
Think gardens blooming, warm summer air and beautifully simple styles that have you covered daily. Check out their fresh prints, vibrant colour and breathable fabrics,
Black Pepper’s summer collection brings a sense of renewal and optimism — a wardrobe made for summer sunshine and joyful days ahead.
Elodie 3/4 Sleeve Shirt
$99.99 from Black Pepper
The Elodie 3/4 Sleeve Shirt is a breathable 100% cotton top featuring a smart collar, button front, and a flattering curved hem. Its uneven khaki-green and white stripes add a modern, playful twist to a classic silhouette—perfect for work, weekends, or relaxed outings.
Style tip: Pair it with crisp white denim or tailored trousers to let the unique stripe pattern stand out, and finish the look with neutral sandals or loafers for effortless polish.
Features:
- 100% Cotton
- Classic collar
- Button-front closure
- 3/4 sleeves
- Uneven-edged stripe print
- Curved side hem
- Regular fit
- Easy to dress up or down
Monty Short Length Pant
$129 from Black Pepper
Meet the Monty Short Length Pant — your go-to for easy summer style. Made from 100% linen, they feature a relaxed wide leg, comfy elastic waist, and handy pockets. Perfect for work or weekends, these pants move effortlessly from day to night.
Style tip: Pair with a crisp linen shirt or a bright summer tee to make the look your own.
Features:
- 100% Linen
- Full elastic waist
- Side and back pockets
- Pull on style
- Wide leg
- 7/8th length
- Relaxed fit
Panama Short
$99.99 from Black Pepper
Stay cool and confident in the Panama Shorts — your summer essential in 100% linen Monty fabric. Lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly stylish, they’re designed for comfort with an elastic waist and handy pockets.
Style tip: Pair with a breezy cotton top or a pop of colour for an easy, relaxed summer look.
Features:
- 100% Linen
- Yarn dyed French linen
- Elastic waistband
- Pull on short
- Side and back pockets
- Knee length
- Relaxed fit
Glena Blouse
$99.99 from Black Pepper
This blouse brings easy elegance to your everyday wardrobe. Its lightweight printed georgette, soft frill details, and fresh abstract floral print create a relaxed, feminine look. With its flowy fit, it transitions effortlessly from day to night.
Style tip: Pair it with slim trousers or high-waisted denim to balance the silhouette.
Features:
- 100% Polyester
- Printed georgette
- Round neck
- Short sleeve
- Frill cuff and hem
- Abstract floral print
- Relaxed fit
-
Monty Dress
$169 from Black Pepper
This cool and comfy dress offers easy style in 100% breathable linen. With a relaxed fit, pintuck detailing, and practical pockets, it’s perfect for warm days. Available in Bermuda Green and Viking Red.
Style tip: Wear with simple sandals for an effortless summer look.
Features:
- 100% Linen
- Round neck
- Short sleeve
- Pintucking front and back yoke
- Side pockets
- Mid length
- Relaxed fit
This dress delivers effortless summer style in soft, breathable rayon. With a V-neck, tiered silhouette, gathered sleeves, and side pockets, it offers comfort and movement. The bold red floral print adds a vibrant touch.
Style tip: Tie back with neutral sandals or wedges to let the print shine.
Features:
- 100% Rayon
- V-neck
- 3/4 Sleeve with gathered detail
- Elastic cuffs
- Mid length
- Half button front
- Large floral print
- Gathered tiers
- Side pockets
- Relaxed fit