With many Australians being urged to stay indoors and keep cool as the current heatwave reaches its peak, it’s easy to forget how important a good night’s sleep can be to repair the body.
On an average night, one in five Australians struggle to get enough sleep, but throw in the sweltering summer heat and you’ve got the perfect conditions for a restless night of tossing and turning.
Research from leading sleep experts Sealy shows that women are more susceptible to external factors at bedtime such as temperature, with 41 percent waking up during the night due to being too hot or too cold, compared to 35 percent of men.
Here are the top tricks and tips for keeping cool throughout the blistering Australian summer.
POWERFUL FAN
LESS IS MORE
While it may seem self-explanatory, dressing in loose, short cotton pyjamas will encourage your skin to breathe throughout the night.
WINDOWS
Shut blinds during the day in the bedroom and open windows at night if there is a breeze. This will leave the room cooler at the end of the day and make sleeping a little easier. Be wary that dark blinds will draw heat into the room, so opt for lighter colours where you can.
SLEEPING ALONE
Now this may sound odd, but choosing to sleep alone will avoid the sharing of body heat. Take this one step further by sleeping in a spread eagle position (yes, you read correctly…) with none of your limbs touching to avoid transferring heat from your own body.
CHOOSE THE RIGHT SHEETS
Contrary to popular belief, high-thread count sheets often retain the most heat and make summer sleeping even more difficult. Dress your bed with light-coloured cotton sheets to create a breathable environment.
PULSE POINTS
Apply ice packs or cold compresses to pulse points at the wrists, neck, elbows, groin, ankles, and behind the knees to create a quick cooling effect for your entire body.
HEAT RISES
The higher you are in a house or room, the more heat you will experience. Relocate your bedroom to the lowest floor of your house and check rooms to find the coolest one in your home.
COOL OFF
Right before bed, have a cool shower to lower your body temperature, but ensure you don’t turn the taps too cold – this can have the reverse effect and force your body to compensate for being overly cold by working to warm you back up.
QUALITY MATTRESS
A good night’s sleep begins with a quality mattress. Invest in a mattress that provides a form of temperature control and sleep well all year round.