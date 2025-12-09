Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Step up your posture: The shoes that change the way you walk (and feel)

The secret to better posture could be in your shoes!
Did you know that your shoes could be secretly sabotaging your posture? It’s true – the way your feet hit the ground can ripple all the way up to your shoulders and spine. 

Enter MBT Footwear: the shoes that aren’t just stylish, but are engineered to move with your body, not against it.

THE SECRET BEHIND THE STRIDE

MBT, short for Masai Barefoot Technology, was inspired by the effortless gait and upright posture of the Masai people of East Africa.

Walking on soft, uneven ground shapes the way your muscles and joints work – and MBT brings that natural movement to your every step.

Their patented rocker-bottom soles create a gentle rolling motion that subtly activates stabilising muscles, improves balance, and encourages a naturally upright posture.

In other words, these shoes don’t just support your feet – they train your body to feel stronger, lighter, and more balanced.

WHY YOUR FEET MATTER

Your feet are the foundation for your entire body. When your foot alignment is off, your knees, hips, and spine pick up the slack – leading to muscle fatigue, joint strain, and yes, that all-too-familiar lower back pain.

MBTs work at the source, correcting your posture with every step so your body can move the way it’s meant to.

STEP INTO BENEFITS THAT GO BEYOND COMFORT

WHO CAN BENEFIT?

Whether you’re a nurse, teacher, chef, retail worker, or anyone recovering from back, hip, or foot pain, MBTs are designed for everyday wellness. Real users rave:

“Walking has been very difficult and painful, but these shoes have been a game changer.” – Dawne

“I can walk for kilometres, and my knees and lower back do not become sore. That is freedom of movement!” – Diane

STYLE MEETS SCIENCE

Think biomechanical shoes mean bulky, orthopedic designs? Think again.

MBTs come in sleek, modern styles – from sporty sneakers to casual everyday wear – so you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

