The quiet wardrobe essential under $50 that’s perfect for Christmas gifting

Everyone’s talking about it.
Even celebrities like Blake Lively experience makeup mishaps and stains on their clothing!
Makeup on your collar. Lipstick on your cuff. A brush of foundation on that favourite blouse you just had cleaned. Some things never change – but thankfully, how we deal with them has.

Introducing Smudge Wipes by lovebasiq: a simple, clever, and genuinely useful solution for the makeup marks that seem to appear at the most inconvenient moments. 

These individually wrapped, biodegradable wipes lift foundation, lipstick and other cosmetic smudges from clothing – no water, no fuss, and no outfit change required.

They’ve already made their way backstage at Melbourne Fashion Week, used quietly and confidently by makeup artists and designers who need results. 

And outside the runway, everyday users are just as impressed. 

One reviewer wiped a mark off white linen trousers in under a minute and called them “the best thing to keep in your handbag.” Another summed it up perfectly: “I don’t know how we managed before.”

Smudge Wipes are compact enough to keep in your handbag, suitcase, office drawer or even the glovebox. Instead of scrubbing, panicking, or rethinking your entire outfit, you simply open a wipe, remove the mark, and carry on.

If you appreciate products that are practical, discreet and consistently effective, this is one worth adding to your everyday kit – or gifting to the people in your life who always seem to be the magnet for a stray makeup smudge.

Discover why so many women are calling Smudge Wipes the wardrobe back-up they didn’t realise they needed.

