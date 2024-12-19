“I’m actually happier with my body now… because the body I have now is the body I’ve worked for. I have a better relationship with it. From a purely aesthetic point of view, my body was better when I was 22, 23. But I didn’t enjoy it. I was too busy comparing it to everyone else’s,” Cindy Crawford told Popsugar.

“Being told I’m ageless isn’t right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture,” she also said in an interview with Haute Living. “I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25? Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I’ve had children. I have all this life experience.”