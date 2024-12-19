Women are often told that ageing is something we should try and fight for as long as we can, as if it’s something we can control and should avoid at all costs.
However, ageing is a natural and beautiful part of life, and these celebrities know that embracing it can actually be extremely empowering.
Cindy Crawford
“I’m actually happier with my body now… because the body I have now is the body I’ve worked for. I have a better relationship with it. From a purely aesthetic point of view, my body was better when I was 22, 23. But I didn’t enjoy it. I was too busy comparing it to everyone else’s,” Cindy Crawford told Popsugar.
“Being told I’m ageless isn’t right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture,” she also said in an interview with Haute Living. “I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25? Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I’ve had children. I have all this life experience.”
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts has always been extremely open and honest about her menopause journey and ageing.
She told The Sunday Telegraph, “Ageing gracefully is all about being at peace with the natural progression of life.”
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson told Cosmopolitan, “I like to say the word ‘life-ing’ instead of ageing. Chasing youth is just futile. You’re never going to get there, so it’s like, why not just embrace what’s going on.”
Jennifer Aniston
“There is this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless,” Jennifer Aniston told Elle.
“I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s–t into my face… I see them and my heart breaks. I think, ‘Oh god if you only know how much older you look.'”
Kate Winslet
“I’m baffled that anyone might not think women get more beautiful as they get older. Confidence comes with age, and looking beautiful comes from the confidence someone has in themselves,” Kate Winslet told Net-a-Porter.
Heidi Klum
“I don’t think of getting older as looking better or worse, it’s just different. You change, and that’s okay. Life is about change,” Heidi Klum told Self.
Angelina Jolie
“I feel older, and I feel settled being older. I feel happy that I’ve grown up,” Angelia Jolie told The Cut when talking about menopause. “I don’t want to be young again.”
Celine Dion
Celine Dion told OK! Magazine, “There’s no such thing as ageing, but maturing and knowledge. It’s beautiful, I call that beauty.”
Sandra Bullock
When tucking her son Louis into bed, Sandra Bullock told him “that even when I’m old and grey and more wrinkly than I am now, I’ll still love him and want to tuck him in.”
When he asked her why she had wrinkles, she told People she said, “‘Well, I hope some of them are from laughing so much’.”
Cameron Diaz
“Women don’t allow other women to age gracefully. And we don’t give ourselves permission to age gracefully,” Cameron Diaz said during an interview with Oprah.
“We don’t honour the journey and who we are and how much we have to offer. It’s almost as if we have failed if we don’t remain 25 for the rest of our lives. Like we are failures – it is a personal failure. Like, our fault that at 40 years old that I don’t still look like I’m 25. ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I apologise I wasn’t able to defy nature.'”
Drew Barrymore
“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier. It’s like the older I get, the better I get. Gravity and wrinkles are fine with me. They’re a small price to pay for the new wisdom inside my head and my heart,” Drew Barrymore told The New Zealand Women’s Weekly.
“If my breasts fall down to the floor and everything starts to sag, becoming hideous and gross, I won’t worry.”
Charlize Theron
“How could I be afraid of something so natural? Ageing is part of our life, we can’t avoid that,” Charlize Theron told Vanity Fair Italy.
“A part of me is really grateful for all the things that have happened since I started ageing, now I’m much wiser than 20 years ago. A wrinkle is nothing compared to that.”