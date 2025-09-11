“He’s doing great:” Harry on his meeting with Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles have finally reunited at Clarence House, for their first meeting in 19 months.

The father and son met at the monarch’s primary residence for a private tea, which lasted around 55 minutes. Harry arrived at the residence in a Black Range Rover at around 5:20pm, before leaving in the same car around 6:15pm.

The King, meanwhile, arrived at Clarence House at 4pm, after travelling back to London from Balmoral Castle, where some members of the royal family have been enjoying their annual summer break.

After the meeting, the Duke of Sussex attended a reception at The Gherkin for the Invictus Games, an event he launched in 2014 for injured service personnel and veterans.

When asked how his father was, the 40-year-old said he’s “great” but didn’t elaborate on the outcome of their meeting.

Prince Harry was all smiles when he arrived at a reception for the Invictus Games. Credit: Getty.

“Yes he’s great, thank you,” he told the waiting media when he arrived at the event 40 minutes later than he had planned.

The royal seemed upbeat and opened his speech with a joke about having to tackle the London traffic on the way to the event.

“I think this whole thing has been delayed slightly, so at this point you’re all hammered — which was part of the plan all along, stuck up here at the top of the Gherkin,” he said.

Harry then adopted a serious tone as he spoke about the current climate and the ongoing global conflicts.

“We live in a time when conflicts rage across the globe, when anger and resentment towards those who are different can feel overwhelming,” he said.

“The Invictus community stands as a direct challenge to that. We prove that unity is not just possible, but formidable. That the bonds of courage, respect and humanity are stronger than the divisions of politics, background, or nationality.

“Our ambition for the future is clear: we will focus where the need is great, we will strengthen the international community we have already built, and we will continue to drive systemic change – ensuring that wounded, injured, and sick service personnel everywhere can find recovery through sport, rehabilitation, and the support of community.”

According to celebrity publicist Rob Shuter, Harry sent the palace a list of orders that left the courtiers “reeling” ahead of his meeting with his father.

The relationship between the royal father and son has been tense for a number of years. Credit: Getty.

On his Substack, Rob claims Harry demanded his list of needs be met in order for the first meeting between himself and King Charles in 19 months to go ahead. The last time the father and son met face-to-face was when Harry flew to London to visit Charles in February 2024, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Rob claims that among the list of demands, Harry asked for full security for him and his family, press control co-ordinated by Buckingham Palace, and for Meghan to be treated as HRH “complete with bows and curtsies” if she attended.

“Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed,” a royal insider told the celebrity publicist.

“He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises. Security and privacy are non-negotiable.”

In a BBC interview in May this year, Prince Harry said he was hoping to reconcile with his family after their very public rift.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he told the broadcaster.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more,” he added. “Life is precious… Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”

