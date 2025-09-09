Prince William makes Louis revelation as Harry reunion details leaked

It was a comment sure to bring a smile to the face of the most frazzled of parents. When Prince William stepped out for a public engagement on September 8, he was asked quite bluntly, “Is Louis a bit of a handful?”

The heir to the British throne didn’t miss a bit with his candid reply.

“He’s a character,” William admitted, “but he’s a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up.”

William was asked abouit Louis as he visited the National Federation of Women’s Institute on September 8. (Credit: Getty)

William’s visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death brought more revelations about the children he shares with wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

“When George is behind closed doors, it’s completely different,” William divulged, according to Daily Mail. “George just knows how to behave.”

It was a telling insight – a hint that William’s eldest son will grow up to be as dutiful as his dad.

And the revelation came at an intriguing time too – for when William made it, his brother Harry was laying a wreath at his grandmother’s grave just 16 minutes away.

William admitted that Louis was a “character”. (Credit: Getty)

The brothers did not meet on September 8, and insiders say there is little hope of a reunion between the pair.

However the greatest possibility will come at the funeral of the Queen’s cousin, the Duchess of Kent on September 16 – and sources have leaked details of Harry’s bold reunion plan.

“Harry’s definitely pushing to attend the funeral, but no one wants any fraternal dramas while paying respect to the Duchess,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“The Crown Prince has to take precedence and it’s suggested that Harry pay his respects after the requiem mass by laying flowers – and not until after William’s left.

“There’s no doubt William coming face to face with Harry for the first time since the Queen’s funeral would completely overshadow the Duchess of Kent’s,” the source adds.

“Even with the King and Queen, and the Princess of Wales there and the brothers not coming to blows, it would break the internet.

“Even Harry knows this, but that’s the big problem, as far as William’s concerned: Harry seems to have acquired a taste for being the centre of attention since moving to California with Meghan.

“Wills will be seeking assurances there will be no chance of a run-in with his brother – it’s neither the time or the place.”

Prince Harry was back in London on September 8. (Credit: Getty)

Royal biographer Tom Bower has weighed into the reunion discussion, warning that any such event – even with King Charles alone – could be “a meeting full of peril”.

“Harry has a huge mountain to overcome,” the author told the Daily Express.

“On a human basis, he used to get on very well with Charles, so particularly from Harry’s perspective, he needs reconciliation. But time is not on their side.

“There would be huge levels of emotion involved if they meet. Whatever Charles is facing, he would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son, so I’m sure he wants reconciliation. But he must bear in mind that he’s dealing with someone who could sabotage everything and embarrass him enormously.”

