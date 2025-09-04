Prince Harry’s royal demands ahead of return to the UK

Prince Harry has a list of demands for his return to the UK.

Advertisement

According to celebrity publicist Rob Shuter, Harry has sent the palace a list of orders that has left the courtiers “reeling” ahead of his meeting with his father next week.

In his latest Substack, Rob claims Harry has demanded his list of needs be met in order for the first meeting between himself and King Charles in 20 months to go ahead.

Rob claims that among the list of demands, Harry has asked for full security for him and his family, press control that will be co-ordinated by Buckingham Palace, and for Meghan to be treated with as HRH “complete with bows and curtsies” if she attends.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“For William, that’s a hard no,” a source told Rob. “Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed.”

“He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises. Security and privacy are non-negotiable.”

The 40-year-old is due to arrive in the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8, the second anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

However, despite weeks of negotiations it appears the father and son can’t come to an agreement on where they should meet or even what they will discuss.

Advertisement

“The whole thing is a mess. They can’t settle on a schedule, they can’t agree on a location, and they don’t even have an agenda,” an insider told Rob.

“Every point turns into a fight.”

In a BBC interview in May this year, Prince Harry said he was hoping to reconcile with his family after their very public rift.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he told the broadcaster.

Advertisement

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more,” he added. “Life is precious… Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”

In July, The Mail on Sunday reported that Harry plans to send an email inviting the King and other senior royals to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

“Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family,” a source told the publication.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans,” they added.

“The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated.”

If the royals attend the event it will be the first time Prince Harry has been photographed with his family since 2022.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.