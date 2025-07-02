King Charles has reportedly included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his funeral plans, despite their ongoing rift.

The Telegraph reports that Prince Harry will be included in the funeral plans at the “highest level” and will be expected to walk side-by-side with his older brother Prince William as the funeral procession makes its way through the streets of London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be invited to take part in the family vigil during the lying in state at Westminster Hall. The couple, who currently reside in California, will also play a prominent role alongside the most senior royals during the funeral service.

Operation London Bridge, which is the codename for all the royal funerals, will be very similar to the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with the exception of a few notable changes.

(Credit: Getty)

The King’s lifelong dedication to the environment is likely to be recognised with the incorporation of sustainable elements wherever possible.

And the period of mourning will be reduced to be inline with the period of national mourning. The period of mourning will begin on the day of the King’s death and end on the day of his funeral, 10 or 11 days later. The period of mourning for the Queen continued for a week after the funeral.

There are also detailed plans in place to transport monarch’s coffin from each royal residence to Buckingham Palace to begin the period of mourning.

This news comes just days after the The Mail on Sunday reported that Harry plans to send an email inviting the King and other senior royals to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

“Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family,” a source told the publication.

“Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans,” they added.

(Credit: Getty)

“The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated.”

If the royals attend the event it will be the first time Prince Harry has been photographed with his family since 2022.

In a BBC interview in May this year, Prince Harry said he was hoping to reconcile with his family after their very public rift.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he told the broadcaster.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more,” he added. “Life is precious… Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”

