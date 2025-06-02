Prince Harry is fighting to keep Diana’s memory alive

Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, is said to be fuming after it was announced the largest auction of his late mother, Diana, Princess Of Wales’ clothes is set to go under the hammer.

Featuring more than 200 iconic pieces, the auction, conducted by Julien’s Auctions, will take place on June 26 in Beverly Hills, US, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

Once a grand estate, Diana’s childhood home now sits in ruin after being neglected. (Credit: X)

KEEPING MUM CLOSE

Sadly, for Harry, 40, seeing more of his beloved mum’s items slip away is just too much to bear.

“Since leaving the UK, Harry’s developed a deep need to feel close to his mum,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s on a mission to reclaim her possessions and Meghan’s encouraging it.”

Harry is said to “deeply regret” auctioning off 79 of his mother’s gowns with brother William, Prince of Wales, in 1997.

“He can now see they’re vital threads of his mother’s enduring legacy,” the insider says.

Adding insult to injury, Harry is reeling from news that Park House – the Sandringham home where his mother was born and raised until the age of 14 – has fallen into disrepair.

Harry is devastated his father, King Charles, 76, would allow the property to fall into ruin.

“Seeing how her childhood home has been neglected enrages Harry,” our insider says.

“He can’t believe his father would allow it to get like that.”

Now, Harry is literally seeing parts of Diana’s legacy go up in flames, with his uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer – Diana’s younger brother – revealing last week that one

of the farmhouses at Althorp House, where the siblings grew up and Diana was laid to rest, burned down in an arson attack.

“It’s made Harry even more determined to reclaim as many of her lost things as possible.”

