Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made it their mission to thrive without the help of the royal family, but now they’ve hatched a bold plan to boost their empire – by poaching one of their key players!

Advertisement

Insiders reveal the Sussexes are eyeing up Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie for a plum position at Meghan’s As Ever company in a move that would prove “the ultimate coup” against the estranged UK royals.

“Meghan has flat out told Eugenie she’d love to have her on board as an executive, she’s willing to pay big for it, and if she wants to start out as a consultant then gradually phase herself in then that’s another option, too,” the royal source tells Woman’s Day.

Are Meghan and Harry secretly planning to recruit his cousin Eugenie? (Credit: ALAMY)

MASSIVE BETRAYAL

Eugenie, 35, has been a loyal and dependable member of the royal family, stepping up to public duties in the era of the slimmed-down monarchy.

Advertisement

She’s also remained close with cousin Harry, 40, throughout his rift with King Charles and Prince William, and losing her to Team Sussex would be “utterly humiliating” for the British royals.

“Eugenie and her husband Jack [Brooksbank] may not be working members of the monarchy but they’re still an integral part of the family – Charles has made a point to include them at functions as has Prince William and other senior members,” the source says.

“If Harry and Meghan can pull this off then it’ll be a monumental blow to the royals, who would see it as a massive betrayal on Eugenie and Jack’s part.”

Princess Eugenie has remained close to Prince Harry, despite him being practically exiled from the royal family. (Credit: ALAMY)

Advertisement

CLOSER THAN EVER

A few months back, there were reports Harry and Eugenie had fallen out briefly, after she was seen in London with Sussex detractor Piers Morgan.

However, our source says that was merely a misunderstanding and Harry and Meghan, 43, “trust Eugenie implicitly”.

“Eugenie reassured them that it wasn’t how it seemed, that it was a chance encounter [with Piers],” the insider says.

“Harry has always had the utmost respect towards Eugenie, he believes she’s an untapped talent who should be way higher up the business pecking order than she already is. He admires Jack, too, as does Meghan, and they’ve been hitting them up for tips and opinions on the As Ever rollout as it continues to take shape.

Advertisement

“They’re hoping they can be the UK arm of the Sussex brand.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.