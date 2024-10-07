It’s no secret shopping has evolved over the years. While we grew up watching infomercials on 6-in-1 products (Thin Lizzy, we’re looking at you) to cult home buys, we now look to social media platforms to influence our shopping choices.

TikTok in particular has cemented itself as the shopping hub, especially among Gen Z, with everything from viral hair tools to niche beauty products becoming trends and therefore, absolute must-haves. Most even make it to Amazon’s best-sellers, with thousands of reviews behind them.

I for one am not immune to the allure of TikTok and the trends that come with it. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, I love to shop. But I especially love shopping when the recommendation comes from someone who shares the same pain points.

From skincare products that hydrate my skin to haircare items that have revived my strands like no other, I’ve tried several products over the years that I absolutely have no regrets about buying, and I’m highlighting them below.

And the best part? They’re all available on Amazon, so you can add everything in one cart for seamless shopping. You’re welcome.

The best Amazon finds and must-haves in Australia

01 Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $17.99 at Amazon Why we love it: It helps hair grow in no time One of the very first products TikTok influenced me to buy was this hair oil. And sure enough, years later, it’s still one of the most important steps in my haircare routine. My hair has grown inches from simply using a few drops and massaging into my scalp once a week. It also has me waking up to silky smooth locks the next day (after a wash), and with peace of mind that I’m doing what I can to help my hair grow. Our rating: 9/10 Key features: Infused with Biotin

Features more than 30 essential oils and extracts

Rosemary scent SHOP NOW

02 K18 Hair Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $74 (usually $99.50) at Amazon Why we love it: Repairs colour-damaged hair Another haircare product I swear by is the K18 leave-in hair mask – recommended to me by my hairdresser after she took one look at my dyed and damaged locks and knew we had to act. The mask activates within minutes after applying to damp hair and soaks up immediately for a lightweight feel. My hair already feels much healthier after using it for a few months. Our rating: 8/10 Key features: Works on the molecular level to reverse hair damage in just 4 minutes

Helps restore strength, softness, smoothness and bounce to hair SHOP NOW

03 COSRX Snail Mucin $12.99 (usually $38) at Amazon Why we love it: Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth When I first heard of Snail Mucin as skincare, I was sceptical. However, after seeing all the reviews and hearing people rave about it, I knew I had to give it a chance. And I’m so glad I did. It’s ultra-hydrating (perfect for dry skin) and absorbs right into the skin so you can go ahead with the next step in your skincare routine without feeling too heavy. Our rating: 7/10 Key features: Helps damaged skin

Helps improve skin elasticity

Maintains hydration level all day long SHOP NOW

04 La Roche-Posay Sunscreen Lotion from $22.76 (usually $37.95) at Amazon Why we love it: The perfect lightweight sunscreen As someone who is a little guilty of skipping sunscreen in my daily routine, I knew I had to find the right one to make it stick. Sure enough, this lightweight formula makes it easy to remember and apply every single day. Unlike other sunscreens, it doesn’t leave your skin looking shiny afterwards or leave behind a white cast. La Roche-Posay, I dare say, is worth the hype. Our rating: 7/10 Key features: SPF 50+

Ultra-light invisible and non-shiny finish

Suitable for sensitive skin SHOP NOW

05 Maybelline New York Mascara from $11.04 (usually $25.99) at Amazon Why we love it: Leaves lashes fluffy and full of volume Finding a mascara that gives you volume without the clumps is hard. But, after going through an entire tube of this one I can honestly say I’ve never had an issue. It adds instant volume to my lashes and leaves them looking fluffy all day long. Plus, it’s easy to build and layer up without them looking crazy afterwards. Perfect if you’re someone who gets a little carried away (like me). Our rating: 8/10 Key features: Waterproof

Infused with bamboo extract and fibres

Flake-free SHOP NOW

06 Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist from $105.76 at Amazon Why we love it: Tightens pores and sets makeup A recent addition to my beauty routine, I can hardly remember a time before this magical toning mist ever existed. A true all-in-one product, it tightens pores, sets makeup, and provides an instant boost of radiance – basically everything you need and more in one bottle. Our rating: 8/10 Key features: Brightens and visibly smooths skin

Minimises pores and sets makeup SHOP NOW

What do people buy the most on Amazon?

Finding Amazon Best Sellers is easy thanks to this dedicated page that is constantly updated with the most popular products based on sales.

You can filter it down by category, with best sellers in home, beauty, kitchen and dining, electronics and more. See them all here.

Related links