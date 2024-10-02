Online shopping, like anything, can be slightly overwhelming. Are those black trousers available somewhere else for much cheaper? Can those boots be found at a trusted brand? Are you forgetting to add a wishlist item to your cart?

It’s the little details like this that make shopping hub Amazon much more appealing; offering a vast amount of brands and products for shoppers to browse at their convenience to find the very item they’re looking for in the one place.

Not only that but Amazon is known to host a great deal, of well, deals throughout the year, slashing prices on hot ticket items for keen shoppers to get the things they want at a much, much better price. And the sale of the moment? Prime Big Deal Days.

So, grab your virtual shopping cart and prepare to save as below we’ve explained everything you need to know about Amazon’s six-day Prime Big Deal Days event.

What is the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, with a huge range of deals and discounts across a wide range of products on Amazon’s website.

When does the Prime Big Deal Days sale start and end?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 8 until October 13 this year, giving shoppers a chance to shop a huge range of local deals across six days.

To make the most of the event, make sure you’re signed up to Amazon Prime here and have all your items added to cart.

How do you access the Prime Big Deal Days sale?

Unlike other Amazon sales, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

An Amazon Prime membership is just $9.99 a month or $79 a year and gives you access to free delivery, same-day delivery and access to streaming platform Prime Video.

Image: Getty

How to get an Amazon Prime Membership for free

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up now with a 30-day free trial.

The timing couldn’t be better as if you sign up today, you can shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale during the trial period.

What’s on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has already revealed which brands are partaking in the sale, with low prices across all categories including electronics, home and kitchen wares, Amazon Devices, everyday essentials, beauty, video games, books, toys, clothes, shoes and more.

New deals will continue to drop throughout the six-day sales event, with savings on leading brands like Adidas, Anker, Amazon Devices, BISSELL, Bonds, Bose, COSRX, Crocs, CRZ Yoga, Dreame, Dyson, ECOVACS, Eureka, Finish, Huggies, Instant Pot, Instax, Lacoste and LEGO.

Other brands include SharkNinja, OMO, Panasonic, Philips, Quilton, Renpho, Russell Hobbs, Samsonite, Sennheiser, Sony, Speedo, Step One, Tineco and Tommy Hilfiger as well as small and medium-sized Australian businesses.

The best Prime Big Deal Days sales in 2024

To help you narrow down your search during the shopping craze, we’ve gathered all the best deals across top categories ahead of the sale:

What we’d buy during the Prime Big Deal Days sale

At Now To Love, we love to shop – like really love to shop, so below are all the items we’ll be adding to cart during the sale, and why we think you should too.

01 Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler​ and Dryer Complete Long $747 (usually $849) Deal: 12% off It’s rare to see the cult Dyson Airwrap at a discounted price like this, and we’re hoping prices will go even lower during the sale period. See our full product breakdown here if you need further convincing. Key features: Style with air from wet to dry and no heat damage

Three styling attachments designed for different hair types and styles

Three precise airflow speeds to suit your styling SHOP NOW

02 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) $1,947 (usually $2,199) Deal: 11% off The best time to upgrade your phone is when another is on sale – and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be our pick due to its camera quality and ease of use. Key features: Strong and light aerospace-grade titanium design

Ceramic Shield front

6.7” Super Retina XDR display SHOP NOW

03 Amazon Echo Spot $99 (usually $149) Deal: 34% off Improve your morning experience with this sleek, smart alarm clock that features Alexa to help you wake up, wind down, and so much more. Key features: See time, weather, and song titles at a glance

Control compatible smart home devices, and more

Built with multiple layers of privacy protection and control SHOP NOW

04 Samsung Galaxy Watch7 AI Smart Watch $444 (usually $549) Deal: 19% off With the new year fast approaching, it’s never been a better time to invest in your health and fitness with a smartwatch. Key features: Track your stats while you’re running, swimming, or even sleeping

Multi-Sport Mode to log your progress and heart rate

Long-lasting battery, dual-frequency GPS SHOP NOW

Related articles: