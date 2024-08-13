Radio queen Jackie O unveils her latest project: The Whole Truth

Jackie O, co-host of The Kyle & Jackie O Show, dropped some exciting news on the show this morning – she’s written a book!

Simply titled The Whole Truth, the 49-year-old revealed the book will shed light into her relationship with Kyle and the breakdown of her past marriages to Lee and Ugly Phil.

Jackie O is finding peace in her new book The Whole Truth. (Image: Instagram)

Even more, she jests readers will finally get the lowdown on the infamous “peanut” story that can’t be shared on air.

“There’s just a lot. I wouldn’t even know where to start,” Jackie shared. “Like, there’s things in there that I’ve never talk about because I just haven’t felt like I am ready to talk about them.

“Obviously, I go into [past marriages] but that’s not, you know, it’s just a lot of things.”

BARING ALL

On social media, the high-profile radio personality further opened up about her new book baby. Alongside a photo of herself at home, she holds her beautiful black-and-white covered, gold-trimmed ‘Jackie O’ book, she writes: “So I finally decided to write a book 😬 and I’m really excited (and slightly terrified) to share it with you all.

“There’s a lot I’ve shared on radio throughout the years, but there’s an equal amount I haven’t. Endless hours and months were spent sitting on this couch revisiting all the highs and lows and there were times I thought about abandoning it altogether, mostly out of fear, fear of judgement I guess.

“But I’ve realised it’s better to own every part of me, even the parts I’ve struggled to speak about before, because speaking the truth brings more peace than hiding from it ever could.

“I’m so proud to share my story and give you all of me in this book 😌💕”.

She finally reveals the infamous peanut story! (Image: Instagram)

SO MUCH SUPPORT ALREADY

The comment section beneath the post naturally blew up with friends and fans sharing excitement and encouragement to the new author.

Reality star and radio host Brittany Hockley wrote: “Congrats beauty… it’s not easy to share that stuff. Can’t wait ❤️”.

Australian author, TV presenter and podcaster Jess Rowe chimed in, writing a simple: “Bravo ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

And former The Bachelor alum Alex Nation penned a sweet tribute, saying: “Congratulations beauty!!! You should be so proud ❤️”.

The Whole Truth will be available October 29th. You can preorder it now from Big W for just $29 here.