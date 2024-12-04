Jackie O Henderson is best known for hosting The Kyle and Jackie O Show alongside co-host Kyle Sandilands. However, it can be argued that the mum-of-one is best known for her amazing fashion sense!

Seen at the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Awards on December 4, in a stunning backless, Christopher Esber number, Jackie had her incredible figure on display.

From red carpets – to her June holiday earlier this roaming the streets of Greece, looking chic as ever. Perhaps, it’s her way of getting in the right head space before embarking on her next adventure – finding love on Channel Seven’s Stranded On Honeymoon Island.

Whatever it is, life is her runway. And here, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks. Because who couldn’t use a little Jackie O fashion inspo to freshen up their wardrobe?

Jackie O Henderson’s fashion on full display. (Image: Instagram/Getty)

JACKIE O FASHION TO LOVE (AND SHOP!) NOW

03 Good morning from Milan! Jackie O looks absolutely flawless in this Zimmermann number! Called the ‘Waverly Corset Midi Dress’ in Pink Palm, the frock from her go-to brand is a breezy cotton midi dress with a corset bodice and full skirt. Excitingly, it has adjustable straps for the perfect pick – and pockets! It can be yours for $795 at David Jones. SHOP NOW

04 Soho Roc House Mykonos The popular radio and TV star stuns in this ice yellow Halle strapless dress from Australian label BEC & BRIDGE. Designed for a figure-hugging fit, this dress is sure to make a statement at your next event. Note, it does run large though, so size down if you’re in between sizes. The dress is currently in stock and you can purchase it here for $350. SHOP NOW

05 The Soho London frock Jackie O fashion shines yet again as she rocks another feminine floral number by Zimmermann. While this is exact style isn’t available, you could opt for a Zimmermann mini ($1,377) with a plunge neckline for some beautiful drama. This Zimmermann midi ($1,327) is also a lovely option in kaleidoscope garden. SHOP NOW

06 Beautiful in Bali While this little red number appears to be the sold-out scarlet cross-back dress from Kookai, you can copy her the look with a similar style from Bardot found here for $165. SHOP NOW

07 Red carpet cutie Jackie O is having such a Barbie moment in this hot little pink number. Happily, it’s still available and on sale for just $277! Shop it from Aje here. Get in quick before your size sells out! SHOP NOW

08 Yacht-life in Mykonos, Greece Jackie O is giving major Reputation Taylor-Swift vibes in this black number on her last day in Greece. Snag her style by grabbing your own silk Cobra Lily dress at The Iconic for $299. SHOP NOW

09 Sunny in Paloma This sweet yellow lightburst set from Zimmerman is perfect for a sunny holiday. Jackie O donned the outfit on a girls’ trip to Paloma Beach. Have an upcoming vacation? Steal her look on ShopBop. The top, $425, and shorts, $375, are fully stocked! SHOP NOW

10 Cap Ferrat, France Jackie O looks as pretty as a princess next to her friend in this blue silk linen organza number from Zimmermann. The matchmaker midi dress features a structured bodice and draped skirt. Coming in at $4,288 at FARFETCH, the dress is a splurge. But one that’s worth it! This pretty little number is selling fast, so grab yours while you can. SHOP NOW

