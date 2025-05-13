Radio personality Jackie O Henderson is expanding her career with a new stint on television with Channel Seven’s Stranded On Honeymoon Island.

In a Survivor meets Married At First Sight, this reality dating television series pairs 12 “unlucky” in love couples – matched during a speed dating event.

(Credit: Seven)

These couples will then be dramatically stranded on a desert island “somewhere” in the South Pacific for 21 days with nothing but their wedding attire. What could go wrong?

But why force these couples to reside on a deserted island? The concept is designed to help the couples build true connections away from the “distractions” and “conveniences” of modern-day.

“No devices, no distractions, and nowhere to hide, these brave couples will live and breathe their new relationship,” Seven reported in a statement.

After months of anticipation, Seven has finally confirmed Stranded on Honeymoon Island will premiere in June 2025 on Channel Seven and 7Plus, however, the exact date is currently unknown.

Guiding the pairings through the challenges of nature and new relationships will be Jackie O, best known for her radio gig alongside co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“Her narration will bring an added layer of warmth and humour, making the series even more irresistible,” a statement from Seven read.

(Credit: Instagram)

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is produced by Endemol Shine Australia and created by Danish production company Snowman Productions.

The series was first announced during Seven’s Upfront event in October 2023, with an expectation that it would release in 2024.

At the time, Endemol Shine Australia’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Newman said: “Stranded On Honeymoon Island is a bold, fresh and filmic new relationship experiment with a dramatic and instantly compelling opening.

“The inspired fusion of the most powerful elements of the survival and relationship genres has created a raw, honest and utterly absorbing take on the search for love that Australian audiences will find completely irresistible!”

Watch this space for details on the contestants when the details are released.

