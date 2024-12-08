How The Bachelor Alex Nation’s amazing blended family came to be

In December 2020, reality television star Alex Nation made her relationship with Carson Jory public, in the years following, they welcomed two little bubs.

Their beautiful romance began in Croatia, but before Carson, Alex was quite unlucky in love.

Alex and Carson met in Croatia. (Credit: Instagram)

Alex first graced our television screens in 2016 on The Bachelor, where she won the heart of Richie Srahan. However, the relationship ended a year later.

Afterwards, she came out as pansexual and announced her relationship with Maegan Luxa, to whom she was briefly engaged to before their end.

Despite the heartache that comes with a relationships end, Alex found her soulmate in Carson who welcomely became the stepdad to Alex’s eldest son Elijah, 14 – conceived with her ex-husband Joel Porter.

In August 2021, Alex and Carson welcomed their first child together, Max, 3.

Alex with her eldest son, Elijah. (Credit: Instagram)

“His entrance was intense and it was beautiful. We are so in love,” she captioned the baby announcement.

A month later in September 2021, the pair were engaged! With their romantic plans of holding the wedding ceremony in Croatia – to honour their first interaction – dashed, Alex and Carson teased a potential elopement.

“With so many other things going on and having projects underway that need a lot of our attention, the timing just wasn’t right for us to tie the knot this year,” Alex said in May 2023.

“Since making this decision, we have been flirting with the idea of an elopement/very intimate wedding.”

As to whether they went through with the elopement plans, that is yet to be seen.

And then there were three… kids that is after Alex confirmed the safe arrival of their daughter, Pearl on April 20, 2023.

Motherhood has not been an easy feat for Alex whose children, Max and Pearl were both diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other health issues.

In August 2023, Max was taken to hospital where the young mother revealed he had been sugaring with ear infections, croup, gastro, hand, foot and mouth disease, strep throat and bronchiolitis. Meanwhile, Pearl was also confirmed to have rhinovirus and adenovirus.

Alex often shared her pregnancy journey on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“I just didn’t expect the sickness to be this constant, this unrelenting. It has been near impossible for me to work and maintain any sort of productivity,” she wrote on Instagram.

“And I know I’m not in this hellscape alone! Like is it even f—–g worth it? I don’t know. All I know is Moo’s little body needs a break and so do we.”

Despite the struggles, the young parents are absolutely smitten with their three children.

Continue scrolling to see more from the beautiful family.

"That's my daughter 🤍", Alex captioned this adorable photo of her with baby Pearl. "And just like that, Elijah has graduated grade 6. I'm proud as punch 🤍", Alex wrote on Instagram. "The boy that made me a Mum. Happy 13th Birthday Elijah," Alex began in her Instagram tribute. "It feels like yesterday I was a brace faced teenager clutching at your young, brave, caring and supportive Dad's torso as I delivered you into this big wide world in suit 4 of The Bays Hospital Maternity Ward with both your grandmothers watching on. Encouraging me with every deep breath that was bringing us closer to you. "You should have seen your Dad's face when you were born Lijey. It is etched into my mind forever. He absolutely lit up and so did I. We all did. "People always asked me then if I was scared. I wasn't. "My heart knew I was meant to be your Mum. My heart knew that we were going to do life together, learn together, grow together, laugh together, cry together, try new things together, face challenges together. "I haven't always got it right, but you make me want to be better, to be the best version of me, for you.. for us. "I'm not sure you'll ever understand what you've given me Lije. I'm so proud of you and I'm so proud to be your Mum. I love you, Happy Birthday 🤍" Within four months, Max was diagnosed with a "different illness every single week". According to the mother-of-three, he would only have roughly three full days of rest. "The nights monitoring him and listening to his breathing have been anxiety inducing and my mental health has taken a hit these last 10 days," she wrote. Sadly, little Pearl tested positive for RSV, rhinovirus and adenovirus. In August, Alex revealed a glimpse into what parenthood has been like since the diagnosis. "For the last 4 nights has been up most of the night crying, coughing and struggling to BF. Even though she's been so unwell, she's still managed to smile though the little darling," she wrote. On April 20, 2023, Alex and Carson welcomed their second child Pearl. "Her entrance was pure magic and we are all just so in love," Alex captioned the touching image. 3 In 2021, Max celebrated his very first Christmas! 2. "The two greatest things that have ever happened to me. My boys," Alex wrote. On August 20, 2021 they welcomed their first child together – Maxwell Keegan Jory.

