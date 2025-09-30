Everything We Know About Watching You, Stan’s Spicy Erotic Thriller Starring Aisha Dee & Josh Helman  

If you fell in love Aisha Dee from her performances in The Bold Type and this year’s Apple Cider Vinegar, you’ll want to know everything we do about Watching You, her risqué new thriller on Stan.

Spicy yet terrifying erotic thriller, you say? We’re in.

Here’s everything you need to know about Watching You.

Where can I watch Watching You?

Dee worked closely with intimacy coordinators on the set of Watching You. (Credit: Stan)

Watching You is exclusive to Stan and drops on October 3, 2025.

The spicy yet scary show has six gripping episodes that will be released all at once, perfect for a weekend of binging.

What is Watching You about?

Watching You is about a passionate one-night stand in a friend’s Airbnb style rental apartment that totally uproots Lina’s (Aisha Dee) life.

There’s just one catch. Lina is happily engaged to someone else.

Once Lina is back to reality after her steamy affair, she quickly realises the whole night was captured by cameras hidden around the apartment.

Slowly but surely, she grows more and more paranoid amidst a blackmail campaign.

Finally, at her wit’s end, she decides to team up with her bestie to attempt unmask the insidious voyeur behind the cameras.

The twist? We wouldn’t dare spoil it, but let’s just say the threat is closer and more dangerous than Lina could have ever imagined.

The ending of Watching You will stick with you for months.

Who is in Watching You?

Don’t worry! This isn’t a spoiler! (Credit: Stan)

Aisha Dee is joined by an all Aussie cast with Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Chai Hansen (Population 11), Laura Gordon (Hotel Cocaine), Olivia Vasquez (Sloth Lane) and Luke Cook (Good Cop/ Bad Cop).

What book is Watching You based on?

Watching You is based on J.P Pomare’s novel The Last Guest.

If you’re a fan of the book, you’ll still enjoy the series thanks to some surprises from the TV adaptation’s writers.

“We took the liberty of inventing a whole lot of exciting twists and turns. The book has so many great themes and ideas that we were able to build on” writer Alexei Mizin said.

Author J.P. Pomare was such a fan of the new additions to the storyline he even appears as an extra in a bar scene with all the lead characters.

Is there a second season of Watching You?

Stan has not confirmed a second series of Watching You yet, but after that ending, we’re 100% invested.

Is Aisha Dee Australian?

Aussie Aisha Dee shot to fame on The Bold Type (Credit: Stan)

Yes! Aisha Dee is an Aussie.

Despite her British accent in Apple Cider Vinegar and her American accent in The Bold Type, Dee was born and bred on the Gold Coast.

“Being on set and doing an Australian accent actually takes a little bit more thinking for me,” Dee revealed to Yahoo! Australia.

“But if I’ve had a few glasses of wine my accent gets real ocker real quick.”

Dee is so Australian she even appeared on Saddle Club.

Where was Watching You filmed?

If the backdrop of Watching You looks familiar, that’s because it was shot in suburban Sydney.

Majority of the show was shot in ‘burbs of Cronulla Shire.

Happy binge-watching!

