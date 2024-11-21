Belle Gibson: The real story behind Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’

She seemed like an everyday, attractive Aussie girl, and in 2009 Belle Gibson shot to international fame with her incredible story of cancer survival.

But, after earning millions and developing an Instagram following even some celebrities would be envious of, the catch was revealed.

Gibson’s story was all a lie and the empire it was based on quickly crumbled leaving her estranged from her family and with the public baying for blood.

Following the success of true life scam stories like Inventing Anna and The Tinder Swindler, Netflix has adapted Gibson’s case into a six-episode limited series titled Apple Cider Vinegar and starring Kaitlyn Dever, as Belle.

Described as a “true-ish story, based on a lie,” the series is set to drop in 2025 and will broadcast Gibson’s years of deception to a whole new audience.

Kaitlyn Dever will play Belle Gibson in the new Netflix series about the Aussie con woman. (Credit Netflix).

WHO IS BELLE GIBSON?

Belle grew up in Queensland with her mother, Natalie Dal-Bello (formerly Gibson), and her brothers. The family moved around a lot but Belle has made various claims about a tumultuous childhood which her mother strongly denies.

Belle described growing up with a mother who had multiple sclerosis and a brother who was autistic, saying she was forced from the age of five to become her mother’s primary carer and do all the housework and grocery shopping.

“What a lot of rubbish,” her mother Natalie told The Australian Women’s Weekly, who confirmed she has multiple sclerosis.

“Belle never cared for me, her brother is not autistic and she’s barely done a minute’s housework in her life. I’ve practically worked myself into an early grave to give that girl everything she wanted in life….She was never happy with what she had and embarrassed by her family.”

At the height of her fame Belle Gibson had hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and was winning awards for her work.

HOW DID BELLE GIBSON RISE TO FAME?

Belle first pinged into the public consciousness in 2009 when she claimed she’d been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age 20.

After experiencing symptoms including memory loss and vision problems Belle said she’d seen a neurologist and immunologist named Dr Mark Johns who diagnosed her with stage 4 Glioblastoma brain cancer in Perth. She was given just four months to live.

It was later discovered that this man never existed and that no such diagnosis had ever been made.

But back at home, perfectly healthy, Belle documented her supposed cancer journey online.

Eschewing the traditional cancer treatments, Belle said she opted for natural remedies claiming these alternative therapies miraculously cured her.

Belle Gibson said that natural remedies cured her cancer but it was all a lie.

Understandably her message gained traction and she amassed a 300,000 strong Instagram following of people wanting to live healthily and even heal themselves.

She used this following to launch an app, The Whole Pantry, in 2013. It went on to be voted Apple’s Best Food and Drink App of the year and Belle shot to global fame.

Then in 2014—after claiming her cancer had spread to her blood, spleen, uterus and liver—Belle launched a cookbook, also called The Whole Pantry.

By early 2015, her ventures had reportedly generated over $1 million in revenue.

HOW DID BELLE GIBSON GET CAUGHT?

It seems like it would only be a matter of time and, yes, people were beginning to get suspicious.

Journalists started to investigate her claims that she was donating substantial portions of her profits to various charities, including up to 95 per cent of her app proceeds, and they struck gold.

Ultimately Belle’s lies were exposed when The Australian and The Age newspapers discovered and reported that Belle had never had cancer and also that she’d failed to deliver thousands of dollars worth of promised charity donations.

Belle Gibson gave various media interviews in which she admitted her empire was based on a lie (Credit: Nine)

In response Belle gave an interview to The Australian Women’s Weekly admitting it was indeed all a lie.

“I don’t want forgiveness. I just think [speaking out] was the responsible thing to do. Above anything, I would like people to say, ‘OK, she’s human,'” she said.

In a separate interview her mother distanced herself from Belle, talking about how embarrassed she was to have discovered what she’d done.

“She just plucked bits and pieces of other people’s medical problems and assumed them as her own,” Natalie said.

“I thought [her interview with The Weekly] was going to be an apology on Belle’s behalf – an admission of guilt – but it wasn’t. She doesn’t seem to be sorry. There doesn’t appear to be any remorse. I’ve never seen her cry in her life. I’m not even sure she’s capable of empathy.”

DID BELLE GIBSON FACE JUSTICE?

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) eventually launched legal action against Gibson in 2017.

She was found guilty of violating five counts of consumer law and fined $410,000.

The debt had later reportedly ballooned to over $500,000 but reports suggest she is still yet to pay it.

It’s still unclear whether Belle Gibson has paid the fine she owes. (Credit: AAP)

WHERE IS BELLE GIBSON NOW?

Despite her mounting debts, Gibson has been spotted living a luxurious lifestyle, including taking international trips to Bali.

In general, though, she keeps out of the limelight and a 2020 ABC report placed her in Melbourne where she had been “adopted’ by Ethiopia’s Oromo community in the city.

Apparently changing her name to Sabontu and switching between English and the Oromo language she told an interviewer on a social media video she was “blessed to be adopted.”

She also said she had been involved in the Oromo community for four years having started as a volunteer.

“I think this was a gift, a blessing that was given to me both by your people but also a blessing [from] our Lord, from Allah,” Belle said.

