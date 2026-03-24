Love Story season two eyes Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s legendary, turbulent romance

As anticipation builds for the finale of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, speculation is already swirling about where creator Connor Hines and executive producer Ryan Murphy might take the buzzy anthology series next.

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And if early hints are anything to go by, season two could see Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton emerge as the next iconic love story under consideration.

(Credit: Disney+)

FROM AMERICAN ROYALTY TO HOLLYWOOD LEGEND

Season one of Love Story has captivated viewers with its portrayal of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, played by Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon.

The series blends romance with tragedy, culminating in the 1999 plane crash that claimed the couple’s lives alongside Carolyn’s sister Lauren – an ending that cast members have warned will be “very, very difficult” to watch.

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Connor has emphasised that even within the constraints of television storytelling, the show aims to honour real-life.

“We researched extensively… everything had an essence of truth,” he said, noting that while timelines and structure may shift, authenticity remains central.

That same commitment could lend itself perfectly to the tumultuous relationship between Elizabeth and Richard – a romance that remains one of Hollywood’s most dramatic.

(Credit: Getty)

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“THEY HAVE THE RIGHT INTENSITY”

When asked about future subjects, Connor didn’t hesitate. “Maybe Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton… They have the right intensity,” he teased to Vanity Fair.

It’s an understatement. The pair’s love story began scandalously on the set of Cleopatra, while Elizabeth was married to Eddie Fisher and Richard to Sybil Williams. Their connection was immediate and electric.

In a now-famous recollection featured in the BBC documentary Elizabeth Taylor: Real Superstar, Elizabeth remembered their first day on set: Richard, hungover and trembling, asked her to hold a coffee cup to his lips. “I was gone,” she said.

What followed was a whirlwind: two marriages (1964–1974 and 1975–1976), extravagant spending, public fights, and an enduring fascination that never quite faded – even after their final divorce.

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(Credit: Disney+)

ENTER KIM KARDASHIAN?

If the project moves forward, one name is already being whispered as a potential wildcard: Kim Kardashian.

Kim has an existing relationship with Ryan, having appeared in his legal drama series All’s Fair, and insiders suggest she may be eager to deepen that collaboration – especially if it involves portraying her longtime idol, Elizabeth Taylor.

“There have been many scripts come and go, wanting to tell the story of Liz and Richard’s fiery romance, but if Ryan’s favourite protégé is talking about it, it’s a guarantee Ryan’s got something in the pipeline,” a source says. “The interest just the possibility has generated should be enough to greenlight it.”

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The insider adds that Kim’s fascination with Elizabeth runs deep. “Every actress in Hollywood will want the kudos of playing one of Hollywood’s most legendary beauties, but in Kim’s case it’s an obsession. She’s been gushing about Liz Taylor since the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and calls Liz a ‘major blueprint’ for her life.”

Indeed, Kim has repeatedly referenced Elizabeth as an influence, from fragrance ventures inspired by Elizabeth’s iconic White Diamonds perfume to her documented love of vintage Hollywood glamour.

She even served as executive producer on the 2024 docuseries Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, further cementing her connection to the late star’s legacy.

“Kim’s under no illusions she’s got the acting skills to compete against people like Ana de Armas, Lily James or even Sydney Sweeney,” the source continues, “but she has every intention of trying – and being involved in some way, even if it involves writing a big fat cheque to Ryan.”

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Beyond admiration, the insider suggests Kim sees parallels between her own life and Elizabeth’s. “Kim sees so much of her life reflected in Liz’s; not just her disastrous love life but Liz was one of the first stars to ever cash in on branding with her massively successful White Diamonds perfume.”

For Kim, the opportunity would be more than just another acting role. “There’s no doubt it would be a dream come true to play her idol in a Ryan Murphy series – it’s her dream acting gig. She’s been waiting a very long time for an opportunity like this to come along and she’s going to do everything she can to make it happen.”

(Credit: Getty)

A NATURAL NEXT CHAPTER?

Whether Kim ultimately steps in front of the camera or stays behind the scenes, the potential pairing of Elizabeth and Richard feels like a natural evolution for Love Story.

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Their romance has all the hallmarks the series thrives on: fame, scandal, passion, tragedy – and above all, cultural obsession.

And if season one proved anything, it’s that audiences are more than willing to revisit even the most well-known endings.

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