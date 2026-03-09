From Brooke Shields to Carolyn Bessette: Inside John F. Kennedy Jr.’s dating history

In the late 1980s, John briefly had a fling with pop superstar Madonna. According to a friend quoted in An Intimate Oral Biography, the connection began when the singer showed interest in him. “She came on to him, and it was flattering,” the friend recalled.

At the time, Madonna was still married to actor Sean Penn, though their relationship was nearing its end. John and Madonna remained friendly over the years, and later he reached out with an unexpected request when he was launching his political magazine, George.

According to RoseMarie Terenzio, John once asked Madonna to appear on the magazine’s cover styled as his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “John had this idea of having Madonna pose on the cover as his mom,” she said. “We would dress her in a suit, her signature sunglasses, and a pillbox hat, sitting on a stack of books.”

Madonna ultimately declined – responding playfully. “Dear Johnny boy,” she wrote in part, “Thanks for asking me to be your mother, but I’m afraid I could never do her justice. My eyebrows aren’t thick enough for one.”