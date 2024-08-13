Elizabeth Taylor: The lost tapes reveal details of her life and legacy

Hollywood in the ’60s was captivated by glamour, drama and unparalleled beauty and Elizabeth Taylor reigned supreme.

From her tumultuous marriages to battles with addiction and health issues, her life was as riveting off-screen as it was on.

Now a series of recently unearthed tapes, drawn from interview sessions between Elizabeth and journalist Richard Meryman as research for a book, have been turned into a film, streaming now on BINGE.

Recorded at the height of her fame in 1964, Elizabeth narrates the film and delves into her legendary career, love life and affairs, including the scandal over Eddie Fisher.

MARRIED EIGHT TIMES

Elizabeth married her first husband at 23. (Image: Getty)

Elizabeth’s love life was the stuff of Hollywood legend.

Married eight times to seven men, her husbands included famous figures like Conrad Hilton Jr., Michael Wilding, Mike Todd, Eddie Fisher, Richard Burton (twice!), John Warner, and Larry Fortensky.

Her passionate and tumultuous romances, especially with Richard Burton, kept fans and the media captivated.

Elizabeth once joked and said, “If you hear of me getting married [again], slap me!”

$1 MILLION PAYDAY

She remains an enduring symbol of glamour. (Image: Getty)

The production of Cleopatra was one of the most extravagant and challenging in film history.

The actress’s unprecedented $1 million salary made headlines, and her on-set romance with Richard Burton became legendary, adding to the film’s allure and drama.

Cleopatra was the most talked about and most expensive film ever made; with glamour, fashion and Liz at the centre, it saw her fame skyrocket.

CHILD STAR TO OSCAR WINNER

Liz is still remembered as one of Hollywood’s greats. (Image: Getty)

From her early days as a child star in National Velvet to her transformation into a leading lady in classics like A Place in the Sun and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Elizabeth’s rise to fame was nothing short of magical.

Her talent was undeniable, earning her two Best Actress Oscars for her roles in Butterfield 8 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s finest actresses.

HEALTH CHALLENGES

Elizabeth and her four children. (Image: Getty)

The beloved star endured numerous health challenges over the years, including severe back problems, a near-fatal battle with pneumonia, and a brain tumour.

Her health struggles were widely covered, adding to her dramatic and resilient public persona.

Elizabeth sadly died at the age of 79 in March of 2011 due to symptoms related to congestive heart failure.

She was surrounded by her four loving children in the end.

ADDICTION

At 51, Liz entered Betty Fird Rehab Center, (Image: Getty)

Elizabeth openly battled addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

Her candid admission and successful rehabilitation were seen as brave and groundbreaking at the time, showing her vulnerability and strength.

“I became a drunk and a junkie with great determination, and with the same great resolve that got me to that point.” Elizabeth once said. “You have to come to that decision by yourself. That night, I went to the center.”

AIDS ACTIVISM

Rock and Liz found a confidant in each other. (Image: Getty)

In the 1980s, then-59-year-old Rock Hudson revealed he was seriously ill with AIDS.

“No one wanted to talk about it,” Liz says in the film. “No one wanted to become involved and it so angered me that I finally thought… ‘Bitch, do something about it yourself’!”

She co-founded the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, raising millions.

AFFAIRS, SEX AND SCANDAL

The famous trio were great friends prior to the affair. (Image: Getty)

One of the most talked-about scandals in Hollywood history, Elizabeth’s affair with Eddie Fisher while he was still married to America’s sweetheart Debbie Reynolds rocked Tinseltown – and caused a media and public frenzy.

Eddie left Debbie for Elizabeth, resulting in a sensational love triangle that everyone was buzzing about.

The film documents that Eddie married Elizabeth only three hours after his divorce from Debbie was finalised.

Photographers rushed to the courthouse for the wedding to snap their pictures. In her own words, Elizabeth says, “Matter of fact, I don’t remember too much about my marriage to him except that it was one big friggin’ awful mistake.”