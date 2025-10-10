Everything we know about ‘All’s Fair’, the star-studded series featuring Naomi Watts, Glenn Close & Kim Kardashian

Between Scream Queens, American Horror Story and even Glee, it’s no secret that Ryan Murphy knows how to make a compelling, fast-paced drama. But this time, he’s taken the heat up a notch with All’s Fair — an upcoming drama that is so jam-packed full of stars that it’s basically a constellation.
While the series hasn’t even launched yet, according to Deadline, the trailer for All’s Fair has become Hulu’s most successful trailer ever, amassing more then 57.3 million views across YouTube and social media.
Interestingly, the previous holder of the title was season three of The Kardashians in 2023, who also stars in All’s Fair.
So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama series, All’s Fair.
Everything we know about All’s Fair
What’s All’s Fair about?
All’s Fair is a legal drama which follows a group of exceptional, all-female divorce attorneys who left their previous firms filled with male colleagues to open their own practice.
Their expertise? Helping women trapped in awful marriages to divorce their husbands and take absolutely everything.
But when you combine a group of talented, clever, complex women dealing with high-pressure cases and a hell of a lot of money, the stakes and tensions run high.
Who is in All’s Fair?
The cast for Ryan Murphy’s latest series is filled with a very impressive list of A-list celebrities.
Golden Globe winner Naomi Watts has signed on to the series as lawyer Liberty Ronson.
She’s joined by Sarah Paulson — a mainstay of many other Ryan Murphy projects including American Horror Story and Ratched. She plays high-powered lawyer Carrington Lane.
In some exciting news for fans of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian will play Paulson’s adversary, Allura Grant.
They are joined by Oscar-winning actress Glenn Close, Emmy award winner Niecy Nash and singer Teyana Taylor.
Is there a trailer for All’s Fair?
The record-breaking trailer, you mean? Absolutely!
You can check it out below.
When does All’s Fair come out?
All’s Fair is slated for a November 4, 2025 release on Disney+.
We can’t wait!