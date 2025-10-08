4 Creepy true crime dramas based on a terrifyingly true story

If you’re looking for true crime shows based on a true story, you’re in the right place.

Be ready to screenshot, because we truly understand that finding a good true crime drama to watch is one of life’s greatest joys, so these recommendations are legit.

But, finding one that’s based on a true story, actually accurate and stacks up against the post-binge Google search? That’s like reaching Nirvana.

Because we know the feeling, here’s a list of four of the best new true crime dramas to add to your list.

These stories are all true, so you might find some spoilers below because these things have really happened.

Best true crime shows based on a true story

#1 Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The series also stars pop star Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley in the true crime drama that’s based on a real story (Credit: Netflix)

Often touted as the ‘god father’ of serial killers, Ed Gein is one of history’s most recognised murderers.

Now, thanks to the next instalment of Ryan Murphy’s (American Horror Story) Monster series, we get a glimpse behind the historic case files into what really happened.

Gein not only murdered women also robbed graves to create disturbing furniture and clothing from stolen female remains.

This is definitely one of the most gruesome instalments of Monster, but the story will have you down a rabbit hole Googling “Ed Gaines true story” for hours.

Monster: The Ed Gein story stars Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) as Ed Gein, Addison Rae (Thanksgiving) as Evelyn Hartley, and Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock (The White Lotus).

Where to watch Monster: The Ed Gaines Story: Netflix

#2 Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Casting was a serious business for the team behind Devil in Disguise to ensure the show felt as real as possible (Credit: Binge)

If you’re a true crime fan, you’ll need no introduction to John Wayne Gacy, the clown killer.

But this retelling of the story of one of history’s most prolific murders is different.

Gacy was found guilty for the murders of 33 young men and boys between 1972 and 1978. Most of the victims were buried on his property.

Thanks to his work as Pogo the Clown, where he performed at hospitals, charity events and even children’s birthday parties, Gacy was able to avoid suspicions for his crimes for years.

The focus here is on the victims. The production team behind Devil in Disguise worked with the victim’s families and partnered with GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to ensure the cast accurately reflected the nuances of the LQBTQIA+ community.

Production even partnered with The Trevor Project, Equimundo, and Covenant House.

The cast of Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy features Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the new Black) as Gacy, Gabriel Luna (The Last Of Us), and Michael Angarano (Almost Famous).

Where to watch Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Binge

#3 Murdaugh: Death in the Family

The Murdaugh family are well known in true crime circles, now we get a new TV show telling the story (Credit: Disney+)

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve seen the documentary on the Murdaugh family on Netflix and listened to the Murdaugh Murders podcast.

Now, on October 15, we get the dramatized version on Disney+ starring Patricia Arquette (Medium) and Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer).

In Murdaugh: Death in the Family, we get to know the Murdaugh family, one of South Carolina’s most powerful political dynasties.

After a boat crash kills a teenage girl, two more people end up murdered, and an entire dynasty unravels.

And the most chilling part? It’s all completely true.

Where to watch Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Disney+

#4 The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Images of Amanda Knox with Italian police are ingrained in the cultural zeitgeist (Credit: Disney+)

Amanda Knox is one of the original true crime cases that gripped the world in the early 2000s, before podcasts were a thing to most of us.

Now, thanks to Disney+, we can watch her totally true story play out on the screen.

In 2007, Knox’s university exchange room mate was murdered.

At the time, thanks to her slightly odd behaviour at the time (like being seen doing cart wheels at the police station), Knox and her boyfriend were arrested and charged for the murder.

Police alleged that the murder was the result of a “sex game” that went wrong.

Knox was charged and imprisoned for the murder and served four years in prison before she was released.

Later, the real killer, Rudy Guede was convicted and sentenced. He maintains his innocence.

The series is produced by Amanda herself, so you know that the details are going to be accurate.

Where to watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Disney+

See you on Wikipedia once you’ve finished each series!

