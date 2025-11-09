EXCLUSIVE: Golden Bachelor winner left questioning Barry and Sam’s post-finale friendship

It was meant to be Channel Nine’s next big love story – a golden fairytale ending for audiences craving a second chance at love. But behind the scenes, whispers suggest things might not be quite as picture-perfect for The Golden Bachelor’s leading man, Barry “Bear” Myrden.

Sources tell Woman’s Day that after filming wrapped, Bear has remained close with The Golden Bachelor host, Samantha Armytage – sparking chatter among those close to the production about their undeniable connection.

According to the insider, the woman who wins The Golden Bachelor has been confiding in friends that she didn’t expect Bear and Sam to stay in touch so much after filming and that the chemistry between the show’s leading man and host has “left her questioning everything.”

CHEMISTRY THAT COULDN’T BE IGNORED

While Bear’s happily-ever-after was filmed months ago, insiders say the chemistry between him and the glamorous host was impossible to ignore.

“Even during filming, contestants couldn’t help but notice the spark between Sam and Bear,” reveals one contestant. “It was a running joke on set. Everyone kept saying, ‘Isn’t it Sam he really wants?’”

Another woman from the show adds, “At one point, I looked at them coming down the stairs together and said, ‘Let’s all just go home.’ It was that obvious.”

And now, as rumours swirl, it seems Bear’s connection with his chosen bachelorette may already be on shaky ground.

“There’s constant chatter about whether the romance is genuine – or whether Sam is the real reason things are falling apart,” says a well-placed production insider.

NETWORK PANIC

With speculation mounting, Channel Nine has reportedly acted fast to control the narrative.

“Every single woman on the series has been warned,” confirms another source. “They’ve been told in no uncertain terms that if they talk to the media, there will be serious consequences. The network is terrified the story will unravel before the finale.”

In particular, contestants have allegedly been instructed not to address the rumours linking Bear and Sam.

Still, the gossip hasn’t stopped – especially after viewers noticed the chemistry between the pair on-screen!

